Isle of Wight Classic 2018 – The Extravaganza
Eight hundred classics brought over two thousand guests to shows at Newport Quayside on Saturday 15th and Ryde Seafront on Sunday 16th September. Under blue skies every era of classic car was represented from early vintage to the latest supercars and the ‘something for everyone’ policy brought in the crowds. At times it seemed like most of the islands inhabitants were enjoying the spectacle with both Fastcat and Hover travel reporting increased demand for seats from Portsmouth direct to Ryde and straight into the show arena on Sunday. Club tours included the Rolls Royce Enthusiasts, WOKR (Willys Overland Knight Registry), Armstrong Siddeley, Kent Capri & Ford Club, Fiat 500s and many more.
Classic commercials, Americana, vintage and motorbikes featured with some ultra-rare machines including marques such as Paramount and Buckler. The annual end of season weekender is in its 17th year and continues to grow in both size and popularity becoming one of the biggest events in the south. Visitors drove from the furthest north (Newcastle & Scotland) or via the channel across from Europe to take part whilst helping local charities. Over the next week classiccarmag.net will be sharing images from the event via our facebook page but for those who are interested in attending in 2019 the dates are 15th & 16th September with early booking advised (always oversubscribed) via Vic Gallucci on 02084 397 871.