If access is tight, reach for these smooth-action AF ratchet ring spanners from Laser Tools

Ratcheting spanners are ideal for use in areas with restricted access, and this high-quality 9-piece AF combination ring/open-ended set from Laser Tools boasts smooth 72-tooth ratchet mechanisms that make them a pleasure to use.

The nine AF spanners sizes included (1/4", 5/16", 3/8", 7/16", 1/2", 9/16", 5/8", 11/16"and 3/4"), make this set ideal for working on classic cars and bikes, or for any trade for that matter that uses imperial-sized fasteners.

The 12-point ratchet ring is formed for an accurate, non-slip fit and the integral ratchet mechanism is reversible by simply flipping the spanner over. Manufactured from tough, durable chrome vanadium steel and mirror polished for a better look and comfortable feel.

The set is supplied in a useful storage case that can be hung on the workshop wall or laid flat in the toolbox.

Available now from your Laser Tools stockist at a typical price of £86.88 (including VAT).

The Review

Speedy deliver from Laser Tools as always. The spanners look and feel like a quality set that would grace any toolbox, especially with the mirrored finish.

The spanners we have reviewed in the past use the ratchet system to reverse the direction rather then turn the spanner over, which you soon get used to and I suppose as a result there is one less thing to malfunction.

Not the cheapest set you will find but with the guarantee provided by Laser Tools, they are a quality set, just in time for xsmas too!

Recommended.

More details from www.lasertools.co.uk