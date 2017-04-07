HSCC unveils new website
On the eve of its first race meeting of the 2017 season, the Historic Sports Car Club has launched a brand new website.
The new site retains the same address as before: www.hscc.org.uk
The site has been completely re-created by Roger Cousins and his team at Motorsport Management Solutions Ltd and has been designed to take the Club into its 51st season and beyond.
Information for competitors and members is at the heart of the site, which neatly links with the Club’s new on-line entry system. Each of the HSCC’s 16 championships and series are covered in detail, along with all the latest news and images from the Club’s busy racing schedule. All the information about the Club’s future race meetings is available on the site.
Grahame White, CEO of the HSCC, said: “I am very pleased to confirm that our new website is up and running right on time for our first race meeting of the season. We have some more developments in the pipeline to further enhance the site over the coming months.”