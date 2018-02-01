HSCC Road Sports to race at Silverstone Classic
The Historic Sports Car Club’s twin Road Sports categories have been confirmed on the race schedule for the Silverstone Classic (July 20-22), the biggest historic racing festival of the season.
The 30-minute race will take place in front of a huge audience on Saturday afternoon and will include competitors from both the 70s Road Sports and Historic Road Sports Championships. The race will also mark the 50th year of the Morgan Plus 8, with as many as six Plus 8s sure to be near the head of the field. The grid is expected to be full to capacity at 58 cars for the first Road Sports race at the Silverstone Classic for eight years.
“While many of the fabulous races at the Classic showcase some of the world’s finest race cars from bygone eras, it’s equally important that we include races that are more accessible to a wider audience,” said Nick Wigley, CEO of Goose Live Events, organiser of the Silverstone Classic.
“Not only is it possible for enthusiasts to buy a competitive Road Sports racer for less than £10,000 but lots of the well-respected marques on the grid reflect the classic cars owned and driven by the many thousands of car club members coming to the festival.”
The 70s Road Sports Championship features road-legal production sports cars produced and registered in the 1970s. Some minor modifications to engines and suspension are permitted, but bodyshells must remain standard. The result is a huge and varied field, packed with Porsches, Datsuns, MGs and many more timeless marques.
Like its 1970s counterpart, the Historic Road Sports Championship stars production sports and GT cars built and registered between 1947 and 1969. To be eligible, models must be road legal and should have a period competition history. The grids are always packed with TVRs, Lotuses, MGs, Morgans, Porsches, Ginettas, Turners and even a few Ferraris and Ford Mustangs.
“We all love admiring the cars that grace most of the fantastic grids at the Silverstone Classic but, in reality, the sport can be expensive: that’s where our two Road Sports series come in,” said Grahame White, Chief Executive of the HSCC. “These championships offer a very affordable way to get into historic racing. Hopefully, some of those visiting the Classic will be inspired to join us in the future.”