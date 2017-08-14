HSCC plans ahead for Historic Formula 2
The Historic Sports Car Club has re-affirmed its commitment to Historic Formula 2 for 2018 and beyond and is already well advanced with planning the 2018 calendar.
Building on a successful 2017 season, which has already featured 35 cars, next year’s HSCC Historic Formula 2 FIA-sanctioned International Series will run at a series of high-profile historic racing festivals in the UK and Europe.
The board of the HSCC recognises the strong and loyal support of many competitors for the category this season and took an early decision that the Club would continue to run its Historic F2 series, as it has done for more than a decade since stepping in to look after the category when the previous promoter was no longer able to continue.
“We’re very pleased to make an early and clear commitment to Historic Formula 2,” said Club CEO Grahame White. “We are already working on the 2018 calendar to ensure we deliver a schedule that best fits the wishes of our competitors. We would like to thank all the drivers who are supporting our series this season and we look forward to seeing them racing with us in the final two events of 2017 and again in 2018.”
Next on the schedule for the HSCC series are two headline races at the Oulton Park Gold Cup (26-28 August). The fabulous Formula 2 cars from 1967 to 1978 will make a welcome return to one of Britain’s most scenic and rewarding tracks for the first time in a decade. Appropriately, the Formula 2 cars will be housed in the Oulton Park pit garages for the weekend with qualifying on Saturday and races on both Sunday and Monday.
The Cheshire track has a strong Formula 2 history from the early years of the category and the weekend will mark the 50th anniversary of the creation of the 1600cc Formula 2 regulations in 1967. To honour the occasion, a special award will be presented for the best performance by a 1600cc car while the overall aggregate winner across the two races will be presented with a trophy in the style of the famous Gold Cup.
An excellent entry of over 20 cars, with more to come, has already been received for Oulton Park including Irish ace Darwin Smith who will be making his first Historic F2 appearance of 2017 and is sure to be among the very quickest drivers in his March 722. Also in the Oulton Park field is period F2 racer James King from America, F2 newcomer Julian Stokes (Tecno) and drivers from Germany, France, Sweden and Australia.
The HSCC Historic Formula 2 International Series is open to single-seater racing cars built to the appropriate Formula 2, Formula B and Formula Atlantic regulations between 1st January 1967 and 31st December 1978, running to their original specification and using components of a type used in period.