HSCC On Show At Race Retro And HMI
The Historic Sports Car Club will have substantial displays at the two major historic motor sport shows over the weekend of 25/26 February.
The HSCC will showcase the forthcoming racing season at Race Retro at Stoneleigh Park near Coventry (24-26 February) and at Historic Motorsport International at ExCel London (23-26 February). Both stands will include Historic Formula Fords as the Club continues to mark the 50th anniversary season of the category.
Club Patron Derek Bell MBE will be on the Club stand at ExCel (stand HM240) at 3pm on Thursday (23 February) and will be re-united with the Brabham BT30 Formula 2 car he raced in the European Formula 2 Championship in 1970.
The HSCC stand at Race Retro will feature an impressive nine-car display in ‘Speed Street’ in the event’s main hall. The cars on show will demonstrate the tremendous variety and depth of the club’s racing programme.
The cars on show at Race Retro will illustrate the wide diversity of HSCC racing:
Historic Formula Junior: Elva 300 from Stephen Bulling
Historic Formula Ford: Merlyn Mk20 from Callum Grant
Classic Racing Cars: Lotus 69 from Mark Goodyear
Classic Clubmans: Mallock Mk18BW from Dave Facer
Classic Formula 3: March 733 from Andy Langridge
Historic Touring Cars: Mini Cooper from Tim Harber
Jaguar Classic Challenge: Jaguar E-type from Paul Castaldini
70s Road Sports: TVR Tuscan from Johan Denekamp
Historic Sporting Trials: Cannon from Frank Lyons
Meanwhile, the club will have six cars on show at Historic Motorsport International:
Historic Formula 2: ex-Derek Bell Brabham BT30 from Lincoln Small
Derek Bell Trophy: Chevron B37 Formula 5000 as raced by Neil Glover
Historic Formula Ford: Lotus 51 from Simon Hadfield
Jaguar Classic Challenge: Jaguar E-type from John Pearson
Pre ’80 Endurance: Lola T282 from Leo Voyazides
Guards Trophy: Lotus 47 from Simon Hadfield
Past, present and future members are invited to either or both shows to meet club representatives to find out more about the HSCC and its racing programme.
Race Retro is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm on Friday and Saturday and from 9.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday. More details are at www.raceretro.com
Historic Motorsport International at ExCel London opens at 12 noon on Thursday and runs from 10am to 6pm on Friday and Saturday and from 10am to 5pm on Sunday. More details are at www.historicmotorsportinternational.co.uk
For more details about the HSCC, please visit www.hscc.org.ukTags:Classic car show
, Classic Cars
, Race Retro