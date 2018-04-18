HSCC heads to East Anglia
The Historic Sports Car Club will head to Snetterton in Norfolk on Saturday (21 April) for a nine-race programme on the 200 circuit. The day's focus is on sports and saloon car action from five of the club's championships.
Another excellent field of cars in the 70s Road Sports Championship will contest a double-header with an entry covering a dozen marques. At the head of the field will be current champion and round one winner Charles Barter (Datsun 240Z) but he can expect a fierce challenge from the Lotus pack, which includes two Europas and three Elans. Local racer Jeremy Clark from Attleborough could be very quick in his Elan while the rapid Europas are in the capable hands of Will Leverett and Howard Payne.
The hour-long Guards Trophy race is the second of the season with an entry capped by a gaggle of quick Chevrons in the 50th anniversary season of the B8. Philip Nelson and Charlie Allison go solo in their B8s while Nick Thompson and Sean McLurg share their slightly earlier B6 in the pit-stop race.
Taking the fight to the Chevrons in the sports-racing division will be a Lotus 23B, a brace of Lenhams and an Elva Mk7S. The Lenhams of Jon Waggitt/Peter Needham and Brian Casey will be chasing the Chevrons while Elva Mk7S racer Nick Pancisi will be hoping to have a better race than at Donington when his car was beset by a cockpit oil leak. Bob Brooks (Merlyn Mk6) is another contender, while his daughter Vicky features in the GT entry in their TVR Griffith.
Five Lotus Elans are in the GT field, headed by the 26R of reigning champion John Davison, while father and son Michael and Will Goff make join the Guards grid for the first time this season with their Elan.
The Historic Road Sports Championship is now into its 24th season with a strong field headed by joint 2017 champion Dick Coffey in his diminutive Turner Mk1. The rumbling Morgan Plus 8s should be at the head of the race with Kevin Kivlochan and Richard Plant set to rejoin their tremendous battle from the season opener at Donington Park two weeks ago. However, the car they all have to beat is the Lotus Elan of John Davison who opened his 2018 campaign with an impressive victory at Donington Park and will be determined to make it a hat-trick during Saturday's pair of races.
Lotus Cortinas, Mini Coopers, Hillman Imps and Ford Mustangs will deliver more entertainment in the Historic Touring Car Championship double-header as the Mustang of Mark Watts takes on the Cortinas of Nigel Cox and Mark Stephenson. Rob Wainwright will be great to watch in his hard-charging Austin A40 while it was current champion Steve Platts who starred at Donington with a mighty third overall in his Singer Chamois.
Completing the race line-up is a double-header to kick off the season for the HSCC Classic Clubmans Championship, with a good field of the amazingly rapid front-engined sports-racing cars as well as period Sports 2000s for Roger Waite and Trevor Welsh. Heading the Clubmans entry is current champion Mark Charteris (Mallock Mk20/21) and his regular rival John Harrison (Mallock Mk21). Adrian Holey, Alan Cook and Mike Lane are other quick contenders in the class for the more powerful cars, while friends and rivals Barry Webb and Clive Wood will once more battle over the class for Formula Ford Kent-engined cars.
The first of nine races will be at 11.25 after qualifying from 09.00
The full timetable and entry list is on the Club website:
Snetterton 200