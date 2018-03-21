How to spot a future classic car
Whether you’re looking for a long-term investment or you’re a classic car enthusiast eager to get ahead of the game, this article will explore which variables and specifications give a car the potential to be considered a “future classic”.
What constitutes a classic car?
Before being able to define what a future classic is, it’s important to look at which features and considerations give a car that ‘classic’ status in the first place. So, what exactly is it that constitutes a classic car?
For some it’s the aesthetics or driving experience that truly matters, whilst for others it’s the car’s rarity or history. Cultural significance also plays a large part, especially for James Knight, Chairman of the motoring department at Bonham’s auction house. He believes that “the evolution of a model, or theme, can sometimes detrimentally affect a car’s desirability
(think E-type Jaguar and Lamborghini Countach)”. Here, he emphasises how the earliest variant of a car is the purest. This is not to say that the most “pure” cars hold the most value, rather, generational changes and innovations can affect demand and value for the better.
For instance, there are plenty of modern, unique and interesting cars where value is likely to appreciate in the medium to long-term. But first, it’s important to think about what specific factors make a car a long-term investment. Knight
goes on to say that these factors include “strong market’s perception of marque and model, condition, originality, and provenance”. Keeping in mind these ideals when thinking about what makes a car a long-term investment as well as what makes one a “future classic”, here are a few examples of cars that have the potential to become a classic.
TVR Sagaris
Launched in 2004, the TVR Sagaris only saw two years of production, making the supply very limited –
adding to the rarity factor of these beautiful beasts. TVRs in general are known as reliable cars. One man who can vouch for this is Ben Coombs
, who drove 20,000 miles across 21 countries, starting at the most northerly pub in the world and finishing at the most southerly – all in a TVR Chimaera.
Whether it’s due to the rarity, reliability, or simply because it’s a truly stunning machine, the value of a TVR Sagaris has appreciated considerably since 2004 when the original asking price for a new TVR was £49,995. You can now find used TVRs selling at prices of up to £80,000
or more, depending on condition, mileage etc –
a good sign that the Sagaris is destined to become a classic.
Alfa Romeo 156 GTA
Slightly less sporty, but no less impressive for the price is the Alfa Romeo 156 GTA. With a 3.2-litre Busso V6 engine and beautiful bodywork, it’s no surprise that this car is on its way to becoming a future classic. Currently worth anywhere between £4,000 and £8,000
, this car seems to be a sound investment to those looking for a future classic that isn’t going to cost tens of thousands.
Most likely due to the masterpiece engine, these cars were most popularly owned by enthusiasts from the very beginning, which means finding one with a low-mileage may not be as difficult as you might think.
BMW 1M Series Coupe
Other than being named car of the year in 2011 by former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond, what makes this car special is its rarity. Only 6,309 units were made in 2011, and like the TVR, prices have already risen above its original retail cost. Built with a six-speed gear box and a 335bhp turbocharged six-cylinder engine, the BMW was made popular for its exciting yet old-school driving dynamics.
Audi R8 V10
It’s safe to say that there are numerous Audi models that have the potential to become future classics. Take the original Audi TT Mk1 for example, whose revolutionary styling and curvaceous bodywork marked a prominent change for Audi, giving it cultural and historical significance – a definite future classic. But one less obvious yet must-have future classic, is the Audi R8. With a powerful 5.2 litre engine and manual gearbox, this supercar is both attainable and attractive for those who are looking for a supercar with a manual transmission – something that is becoming a rarity for the likes of Ferrari and McLaren.
Porsche 996 Turbo
While this car may have received some negative feedback during its unveiling in the early 2000s for its “loss of character”, this turbo powered ride was considered the first modern 911. This was most likely because the 996 was the first 911 to feature a water-cooled engine as well as the significant stylistic changes made to the bodywork: the lines were smoothed out, the windscreen was raked back, evolving the “classic Porsche look”. As well as being unique for its turbo-powered engine, the pure fact that it’s a 911 is more than enough reason this car has the potential to be a future classic.
Summary
As enthusiast and investors continue to buy and insure classic cars
, and the classic car market continues to blossom, there’s no denying there’s opportunity in the market for thinking ahead and investing in future classics. While it’s hard to define what truly constitutes a future classic, there are plenty of ways to seek out a potential investment ahead of the game, from gauging the aesthetics and determining the driving experience, to considering the car’s rarity, and historical and cultural significance.