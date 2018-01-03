How to Look for Auto Insurance Quotes for a Classic Car
For ordinary cars, a regular auto insurance plan works just fine. You can get at least the minimum coverage for bodily injury liability and property damage liability and you can determine the kind of optional coverage you want. Once you’ve figured these things out, all you have to do is search for auto insurance quotes
so you determine how much you’ll be paying in premiums each month.
But the whole process can be different when you have a classic car. A classic car may be defined as a car that’s at least 10 years old. It usually has something special about it. Perhaps it was produced in limited numbers, the workmanship is well-regarded, or there’s some sort of special historical interest in it. The point is that a classic car isn’t an ordinary car at all.
So since this is a different breed of car, you may have to think differently when it comes to auto insurance. Here are some questions to consider:
- Will they cover your vehicle? Some auto insurance companies don’t cover classic cars at all. Or they may not offer coverage for certain kinds of automobiles. So you have to check what kind of criteria the auto insurance company may have. Some may have model and year restrictions. Others may have some value restrictions as well. For example, the car may have to be worth at least $10,000 for it to be covered by the auto insurance.
- How often do you use your classic car? Some auto insurance companies only cover classic cars when they’re being driven to special car events. So it’s covered when you’re driving it to a car parade, an exhibition, or for certain car club events.
Most of the time, coverage isn’t allowed for regular use so if you damage your car when you use it to buy groceries, you’re on your own. Many of these insurance plans require that you already have a daily driver car aside from the classic car.
But other policies may also allow for weekend pleasure cruises. Many classic cars aren’t meant to just be admired. For some fans, the best way to appreciate these cars is to drive them leisurely every now and then. But if you do this, you better make sure you’re covered just in case something goes wrong.
- Will you get a discount if you’re part of a special car club? Sometimes an auto insurance company may be formally affiliated with a classic car club. So if you’re part of a particular club, you may enjoy as much as a 10% discount when you get your insurance from an official sponsor. It’s even possible to get a higher percentage of discounts if you have several classic cars insured with a single insurance company.
- How reputable is the insurance company? Some classic car owners own antiques—these are cars that are more than 25 years old. It stands to reason that they may prefer insurance companies that have also been operating for decades.
- Are you in the process of restoring a classic car? Many auto insurance companies only offer coverage for cars once it has already been restored. That’s because it’s then easy to set its value. When it’s still being restored, its value keeps increasing the more the restoration is completed. However, some auto insurance companies may offer coverage even during the restoration process.
When you have a classic car, you have to understand that your car is anything but ordinary. That means your auto insurance needs won’t be ordinary as well!