How To Ensure Your Vehicle Is Properly Insured

When insuring your vehicle, it is important to bear in mind that there are a number of different insurance policies to choose from, and it is important you get the correct coverage for your vehicle and what you use it for. Different insurance providers offer policies at different competitive prices. You can use http://www.motorcycleinsurance.org.uk/ in order to compare the different policies and get the best price for your vehicle today.

Third Party

For anybody driving on UK roads, third party is the minimum policy required by law. Third party coverage pays for any damage cause to anybody else’s property as the result of an accident judged to be the fault of the driver. Third party coverage does have limitations as it would not cover the costs of any damage to the drivers vehicle.

Third Party Fire & Theft

This offers a greater level of protection than regular third party insurance, as in addition it covers your vehicle in the event that it is burnt or stolen. This is also a good option for owners of older vehicles as it will usually be cheaper than fully comprehensive cover. Insurance premiums can vary based on the make and model of the vehicle as well as any safety features.

Fully Comprehensive

The greatest level of cover for any vehicle policy, fully comprehensive policies cover damage to your own vehicle as well as any damage suffered by others as well as accident, fire and theft. Not all comprehensive policies are the same, in some cases the policyholder can drive another vehicle, or their own, overseas, but this isn’t the case with all policies. It is also possible to add on extra perks like breakdown cover, which in some cases can work out cheaper than buying a separate breakdown policy.

Further Information

It is important to bear in mind what exactly you use your vehicle for and declaring this when taking out your policy. For example, if you state that you only use your vehicle for socialising and then have an accident while commuting to work, your policy may be voided as it doesn’t cover commuting purposes in this instance.

Liability

In the event of a collision you will want assurance that you are covered in the event that an accident is a consequence of your actions. Liability insurance covers the costs of any repairs needed to any property that is damaged in the accident. In many cases there will be a voluntary excess in the policy, which you will need to pay in order to start the claim process. Liability insurance provides extra protection in the event of an accident and minimises the chances of you being required to pay out a large sum of money because your policy limit was exceeded.