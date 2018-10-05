How to Cut the Costs of Driving with Cheaper Car Insurance
Today, many families and individuals alike simply couldn't get by without a car to help them get from A to B. A lot of us use our vehicles to take us to work, help us pick the kids up from school, and make sure that we can collect our weekly shopping. Unfortunately, the price of owning a car can really start to add up when you combine the cost of things like petrol and tax with car insurance.
Car insurance is a major expense for today's motorists, who already face other costs like MOTs, services, and more. The good news is that you don't have to resort to giving up on your vehicle entirely. There are a few ways that you can cut down the cost of driving with cheaper car insurance. So, how do you make your car insurance cheaper?
1. Compare Car Insurance Online
There are plenty of tricks and tips you can use to get cheaper car insurance, but the most efficient of all is to simply check that you're getting the best deal
before you renew your policy online. These days, it doesn't take long to check out your options, if you have a solid internet connection.
Letting your car insurance auto-renew is one of the worst things you can do as a car owner, as it means that you're likely to miss out on some serious savings. Compare your quotes instead, and you could end up saving hundreds of pounds the next time you renew. Just make sure that you compare like for like with cover, with your voluntary excess set at the same level.
2. Increase your Excess
Another great way to reduce the cost of your car insurance? Increase the amount of excess
you're willing to pay. As a rule, the more you're willing to pay if something goes wrong with your car, the better off you'll be when it comes to paying for your monthly policy. Experimenting with excess when you're using a car insurance comparison tool can help you to see how much you can save.
Of course, it's worth remembering that you need to be able to realistically afford whatever excess you agree to pay. If you do end up having to make an insurance claim, the last thing you want is to be left out of pocket.
3. Forget the Added Extras
There's more than one type of car insurance that you can access in the UK today. The minimum amount of car insurance is something called third-party coverage, and this provides you with support to cover third-party expenses if you're involved in an accident. Unfortunately, this also means that you won't have any money to cover the damage that is done to your car.
On the other hand, you can also choose a higher level of coverage that provides you with additional protection, without going for comprehensive cover. Look at the different options available and ask yourself how much coverage you really need.
4. Consider the Distance you Drive
When you're looking into how much car insurance you're going to need to cover you realistically on the roads, think about the distance you drive each year. Some car insurance providers will base the price of your policy on the distance you're likely to drive each year, so you can save a lot of money just by letting them know that you're going to travel a little less on the weekend, or you don't have as far to go to work.
Drop down to a lower cap on your annual mileage than you had last year if you can and let the insurance provider know as quickly as possible. This is particularly useful if you have two cars in the family and one is likely to do fewer miles than the other.
5. Pay Yearly if You Can
When most people get car insurance, they choose to pay their policy off month-by-month. Although this can seem like a great way to reduce your costs and spread the expense of insurance out over as long of a period as possible, it's worth noting that you could save a lot of cash
by paying for your policy all at once if you can afford it.
Many insurance providers will tack a little extra onto the price of a policy that's paid for by the month, so keep that in mind when you're deciding whether to spread your costs or not.