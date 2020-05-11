How Motoring Enthusiasts Will Adapt as Electric Vehicles Become the Norm
Most of the world appears to be in consensus that as environmental concerns become more prominent and with emissions being a considerable part of that, we will see electric vehicles becoming more of the norm. But what about motoring enthusiasts as opposed to those who use cars as a means of getting around? Will we be able to drive our classics? What will it mean for the market? Let’s have a closer look at some of these questions.
Gas Becoming More Expensive
As it becomes more niche and specialist, the price of gas will inevitably rise as the distribution network will not be widely used. If a tanker has longer to go between stops, it will cost more to transport the fuel to each location. There will also be less production, making it a smaller, more niche industry combined with the fact that renewables will receive far more in government subsidies. Still, even then, they are becoming so cheap
it may not even matter soon.
Prices of Traditional Cars
At first, yes, it will drive the price of regular cars down. As electric becomes the dominant form, there will be less demand for cars using traditional fuels, and so you’ll get less for your regular family car when selling. But what will happen to classics is less clear; longer term, we suspect they will be more of a novelty and will rise in value, but this may not happen at first. We may see a mix in the types that people consider classic. Eventually, there will be vintage electrics, and we are witnessing charging ports at some auto events
already popping up.
Fewer Places to Fuel Up
As we touched upon when we spoke of gas becoming more expensive, we are also going to see the decline in choice of places to fuel up. It will take some time to decline to a stage where it’s difficult to find a regular gas station rather than all of the Los Angeles Tesla Charging Stations
that we see now. But when it does happen, we may need to plan our routes carefully.
Conversion
Many may start to ask the question, ‘should we (and could we) convert a gas vehicle to electric?’ Well, firstly, you can convert a gas car to become electric
, however, is it value for money when the conversion itself costs about half the cost of a new car? This is not even the only financial concern, as it's likely that any conversion work could seriously reduce a classic car’s value as it’s going to be a fairly hefty alteration.
Social Stigma
We may well find that a backlash of sorts could emerge against gas vehicle users. As it gets more prominent that the way to behave is to use almost exclusively renewable energy, we may find rage and anger directed at those of us who remain using our classic cars. It is our view that although the main transport uses of society should be environmentally friendly that there must be some allowance for occasional use by hobbyists.