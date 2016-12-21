How do car showrooms import their cars

Some of the most commonly imported cars come from the Japanese market, and while some people tend to import cars themselves directly from the Japanese manufacturers, car showrooms will also import the cars. Honda Integras, Honda Civics, Mitsubsihi Lancers, Nissan Skyline, Mazda Eunos and many more are all examples of cars that are generally imported to the UK, but there are a number of others that are either EU imports or Grey imports, some of which even offer high spec that those that are available in the UK. In some cases, classic cars that are found around the world are also imported to the UK, with reliable and efficient freight forwarding services, which can be done privately by the buyer, or by a car showroom. Here we take a look at the different processes that showrooms go through in order to provide you with a classic car.

Brand

Most showrooms will generally import their cars directly from the brand manufacturer, who will provide them with all of the details that they will need. This applies to both classic cars (as the manufacturer may have been holding onto a certain model), and to general cars that you may or may not be able to find in the UK. A classic car showroom will have a number of different classic cars available all at once, and as one sells, another will be bought in – whether it’s the same or a different model. The relationships that these showrooms will build up with the brands is also something that they will have in their favour, as they may be able to strike up certain deals, or receive discounts which ultimately make the price cheaper for you. Alternatively, you may be able to use a show room as a secure way to purchase a car through a private seller, depending on the rules and regulations of the country that you are purchasing from.

Methods

There are a number of methods that showrooms may transport their cars, and while the option of driving the cars back from EU countries is highly unlikely, you may find that if the seller doesn’t want to ship this car, that the dealership may send a driver over to collect it. Otherwise, the most likely way is through shipping. A popular and reasonably inexpensive way to get the cars to the showroom is through roll-on roll-off shipping. This keeps costs low, but the car is relatively open to damage in transit, and it will also need to have all four wheels and an engine in order for this to work. However with the value of classic cars, a more secure method is through container shipping, and this is then transported to the showroom. While showrooms would prefer to ship their classic cars in bulk, this isn’t always an option depending on the make, model and rarity of the car they are looking to procure. Because of this, the classic car business can be very expensive to maintain and take part in.

Whether the showroom purchases the car from a private seller, or goes directly to the brand, there are a huge number of ways that they may procure a car. Another popular way is through an auction, which can be carried out all over the world. However, wherever your showroom gets their classic cars from, they will normally have some form of warranty attached if something was to go wrong with the car if you have purchased it before transit, or there is existing damage that you would like fixed before you buy.