History comes alive at Cadwell Park Wolds Trophy next weekend
The Historic Sports Car Club’s Wolds Trophy returns to Cadwell Park next weekend (17/18 June), bringing a feast of nostalgia to the picturesque Lincolnshire circuit with an evocative line-up of great racing cars.
The Wolds Trophy will celebrate a plethora of classic racing categories from motorsport's rich heritage, and many cars on the bill will have raced at Cadwell Park in-period. This includes the single-seater ranks for aspiring Formula 1 stars as well as sports and saloon machinery.
The event was first established to celebrate Cadwell Park's links with Formula 3, which last raced at the Lincolnshire Wolds track in 1983. Back then it was the last rung on the single seater ladder before international competition for many of the Grand Prix greats and cars from the 1960s era will compete in this class, an era when heroes such as Jackie Stewart and Emerson Fittipaldi were learning their craft.
Other junior single-seater categories will be in action, many of which still bear the famous names of their former occupants. Classes include Historic Formula Ford, which gave many big names their first break in the sport, and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Also in action will be Formula Ford 2000 and Historic Formula Junior, the championship that brought Jim Clark to the F1 world's attention.
There will also be races for GT machinery, with two Road Sports categories for sports cars from Britain's roads in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Historic Road Sports spans the immediate post-war period until the late 1960s, with entries ranging from the elegant Jaguar XK120 and Aston Martin DB2 to the beautifully balanced Lotus Elan and bestselling MGB.
70s Road Sports introduces many foreign sports cars from Alfa Romeo, Datsun, Mercedes, Porsche and Ferrari facing the British opposition.
Finally, the Historic Touring Car Championship is hugely popular with visitors, as it features many cars that pounded Britain and America's streets from the 1950s and 60s. The series recreates the British Touring Car Championship's early era, when the big US muscle cars, including the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro battled the nimbler European cars, with the Mini Cooper S and Lotus Cortina often giving their US cousins a hard time on the twisty Cadwell Park circuit.
As one of the country’s most picturesque racing venues, Cadwell Park is the ideal environment to see these cars in action. Visitors can also take a closer look at the cars in the paddock whilst savouring the laid-back ambience that historic racing offers.