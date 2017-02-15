Greater on-line TV focus for 2017 BHRC
Details of the 2017 Mintex MSA British Historic Rally Championship TV coverage have been announced ahead of the opening round of the championship, the Red Kite Stages (Sunday 19 February).
While the championship will again feature in regular dedicated programmes on Motors TV, an increasing focus will be placed onto on-line content, including mini-features, editorials, previews and swift post-event summaries. This content will be available via social media and YouTube.
Championship manager Colin Heppenstall said: “We want to keep our coverage relevant to the way people watch rallying. By committing an increased share of our TV budget to short, sharp on-line material we can react quickly to news and developments in the BHRC as well as serve our TV partners with content that matches their needs.”
Filming and TV production for the BHRC will again be handled by the team at Special Stage and the championship will enjoy dedicated programmes on Motors TV. In addition, all programmes will be available on YouTube.
Support for coverage of the 2017 Mintex MSA British Historic Rally Championship comes from TV partners Chris Browne Builders, Dunkin’ Donuts, Keighley Transit Centre, Rally and Competition Equipment and Sherwood Engines.
Heppenstall said: “I’m pleased to confirm our 2017 TV package and we are very grateful to our TV partners for their support. With more and more people watching motor sport on-line and via social media, we have shifted the focus of our coverage for the new championship season.”
The 2017 Mintex MSA British Historic Rally Championship starts on the Red Kite Stages on Sunday 19 February and more details are available from www.redkitestages.co.ukTags:Classic Rally Cars
, MSA British Historic Rally
, MSA Historic Rally Championship