Goodwood Marshals Club – Charity Day
With full sessions, even on the coldest of winter days, there were plenty of classics to admire at this year’s charity day organised by the Marshals Club at Goodwood…so classic car mag.net took its ‘Box Brownie’ along to capture the day’s festivities. Each December the volunteers that contribute so much to motoring events across Sussex and beyond enjoy their own Charity Day; this year it took place on Friday 8th at their home circuit of Goodwood. Along with forty cars both classic and modern paying to tear around its 2.3 miles, the collection buckets were also out in force raising funds for both MIND Coastal West Sussex and The Henry Surtess Foundation. Key support also came via Goodwood’s new management team securing the track at no cost in the partnership with the Marshals Club. Eight of the circuits marshals also worked for free to ensure the event went safely and Aston Martin contributed a new DB11 and a Vanquish model offering passenger rides to bolster the charity coffers. Having the prestigious manufacturer involved is a continuation of Aston’s support for Marshals Club and especially the Cadet Scheme; this has enjoyed great success in introducing a younger generation to the famous orange overalls.
The majority of the club’s members are Sussex based although their duties can take them across the country. Their rescue will often be used at rallies, hill climbs or events such as Brighton Speed Trials and new members of any age can benefit from Motor Sport Association Training days with Specialist training so that members can carry out their role as Marshals in Fire Fighting, Flagging, Rescue, First Aid and Radio procedures. Taking time to view the many various trackside tasks carried out by those charged with keeping motorsport safe certainly offers a better understanding as to why the ladies and gents give up their spare time. From manning posts around the circuit or checking each car at the noise test bay, it’s multi-tasking and busy throughout the day. Start line officials send the enthusiastic pilots away, whilst the flag waving marshals will call a halt to proceedings as required; all tasks that demand training to the highest standard and can be enjoyed by recruits to the club. If you prefer your motor sport live and not from your armchair you can’t get much closer than the marshals view point; those in orange near the south coast would love to hear from you. https://goodwoodmarshalsclub.org.uk
So what was on track apart from folk dressed in orange that would attract my lens? Well, first I couldn’t ignore the Vanquish S and it seemed only right to get the collection bucket in the image. Start Marshal Nick makes sure this ‘Alfaholic’ is watching the traffic light and when your six laps are done the Type R Honda Accord is shown the chequer. Yes, that is a Landcrab and it is a regular to the Sussex circuit…it’s also pretty quick. A lovely GTV 6 finished in blue and white had collected some rear quarter damage, didn’t seem to slow it down at all. Track day racers on a budget can offer ‘more bang for your buck’ as the battling MX3 and Boxster prove. Stealthy but surprisingly fast, the Opel Manta supplied ‘shabby chic’ with impressive pace. Poetry in motion provided by a Ferrari through the chicane. A Hartwell tuned Imp featuring period livery plus decals from the 1972 Saloon Car Championships; she is a beauty. The Alfa’s are always out in force, any excuse to get on track and the pristine black 75 wasn’t slow out of the blocks. The paddock can offer as much interest as the track…when was the last time you saw a Fiat 127? First in line for the post-lunch opening of the pit lane was a lovely Mark 1 Golf GTi.
Grant Ford for classiccarmag.net