Goodwood Celebrates 70 Years of Ferrari

An absolute highlight of this summer’s Goodwood Festival of Speed Presented by Mastercard will be a glittering array of at least 70 significant Ferraris, as the legendary Maranello marque celebrates the 70th anniversary of its founding by il commendatore, Enzo Ferrari, in 1947. From Thursday June 29th to Sunday July 2nd, a jaw-dropping variety of Ferrari’s finest road and racing cars will be found at the Festival, including competition sports cars and single seaters, incredible road cars, and the very latest supercars. For lovers of the iconic Italian brand, it will be a truly once in a lifetime experience. From Ferrari’s long, continuous and hugely successful history in motorsport, a number of the most celebrated of Maranello’s racers will be in action up Goodwood’s famous 1.16-mile hill. Among these will be around 25 iconic single-seater Ferraris, covering each of the key post-war Grand Prix eras, powered by four, six, eight and 12-cylinder engines, with normal aspiration, superchargers and turbos. Sports cars in action will chart Ferrari’s landmark successes in all the great endurance races, from the late 1940s right through to the present day. A mouth-watering line-up of current production cars will grace the Michelin Supercar Paddock, as well as running on the hill. On a calmer note, one of the classes in the popular Cartier ‘Style et Luxe’ concours d’elegance will be dedicated to Ferrari’s legendary 250 models – named after the 3-litre V12 which propelled the Scuderia to countless victories on-track, as well as powering some of its most iconic road cars. Saturday and weekend tickets are now sold-out, with Thursday, Friday, and Sunday tickets selling fast. Hospitality packages are available throughout the weekend. To buy tickets or enquire about hospitality visit www.goodwood.com or call the Goodwood Ticket Office on 01243 755 055.