Goodwood Announces the 2017 Festival of Speed Theme
Goodwood can today announce that the theme for the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed will
be “Peaks of Performance – Motorsport’s Game-Changers”.
The 2017 Festival of Speed will celebrate racing machines that were so fast, powerful, expensive
or complicated that the rules had to be changed to rein them in. These are the high-watermarks of
motorsport; cars and motorcycles that left an indelible mark on the history of the sport.
The event will showcase the greatest examples of this theme, including monstrous unlimited
sportscars, 1930s-era 750kg Grand Prix cars, Group B rally monsters, and ground-effect and
turbo-powered F1 brutes.
Alongside this central theme, the 201 7 Festival will also feature a glittering array of cars and
motorcycles from a huge variety of disciplines, further enhancing the Festival of Speed’s reputation
as an event unlike any other in the world.
The 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed will be from 29th June to 2nd July. Tickets are on sale at
www.goodwood.com and at the Goodwood Ticket Office on 01243 755 055.Tags:Goodwood