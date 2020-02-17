Get to the Bedford Festival of Motoring 2020
Classic car lovers are set to descend on Bedford for the 2020 Bedford Festival of Motoring. Taking place on 13 and 14 June at the Embankment and in Russell Park, this year’s event is already shaping up to be a jam-packed two days, filled with a range of motors that span a range of modes and styles.
Whether you want to follow in footsteps
of celebrity car lovers by changing up your current collection or you’d just like to see powerful machines in action, events such as these are an excellent way to get inspiration and find your next classic motor.
If you want to find out all that’s on offer at this showcase, read on…
What’s on offer?
New for 2020 will be the thrilling arena events, featuring the jaw-dropping Off-Roaders challenge and Cray Cars. In addition, one of the standout attractions will be the Fabulous Fifty, which will be a parade of some of the most iconic motors from over the years.
Building on the success of last year’s show, the Bedford Festival of Motoring is set to feature over 300 vehicles coving a range of styles, from racing cars and supercars to veteran and, of course, classic. There will also be motorcycles and scooters as well as pedal cars, making this a varied event that’s fun for all the family.
What else is there to look forward to?
This festival isn’t just about the motors; it’s also about kite flying. There will be amazing kite-flying displays featuring intricate and unusual kites that are new to the UK. Plus, there will be plenty of family entertainment, from funfair rides to varied food outlets. 2020 also sees the return of the ever-popular craft marquee.
Who will be there?
With so many motors on show, this is the perfect event for car enthusiasts looking to find out more about the cars they love. And, with the range of family-friendly attractions on offer, car lovers can combine their passion with a full day out with the family. The packed schedule over the two days allows for visitors to pick and choose the vehicles they want to see and the shows they’d like to attend – if you’re visiting, you might just need to plan ahead as there’s so much on offer.
How to get there
Both locations for the festival are ideally located close to the centre of the town, and this is well-connected for visitors from outside the area. For those travelling in from the capital, there are regular trains from London St Pancras to Bedford
station, while there are also excellent public transport links across the area.
How much is it to attend?
If you want to showcase your own classic car, it’s £5 per day or £8 across the two days. There’s also a flat £4 rate for motorbikes.