‘Gentleman Jack’

RACING LEGEND JACK SEARS’ COLLECTION TO BE OFFERED AT BONHAMS GOODWOOD REVIVAL SALE

On 9 September 2017, Bonhams will offer the collection of the late Jack Sears, winner of the inaugural British Touring Car Championship, at the Goodwood Revival Sale. Erudite and always immaculately turned out, Sears was known as ‘Gentleman Jack,’ by his countless friends in the motoring world, and was one of the most versatile and talented racers of the 1950s and 1960s. He made his racing debut at Goodwood in an MG TC, whilst also regularly competing in Veteran Car Club rallies. Even single-seaters formed part of his extensive racing repertoire, with a third place finish in a Formula 2 Cooper at Crystal Palace in 1960. Sears then progressed to the international motoring stage with drives at Le Mans 24 Hours in a works Austin Healey 3000, a class win in a Ferrari 330LMB at La Sarthe and a GT class win in a Daytona Coupé while contracted as a Shelby American team driver.

The ex-John Willment Racing Team 1963 Ford Galaxie 500 being put through its paces by Jack Sears at Silvertone in 1964 (£180,000-220,000)

First To Claim The BTCC Title

Sears was the first to claim the BTCC title (then known as the British Saloon Car Championship) in 1958, and won again in 1963 after swapping his Riley 1.5s for the mighty seven-litre 1963 Ford Galaxie 500, one of the cars being offered by Bonhams and a firm favourite of Jack’s throughout his racing career. In honour of Jack’s achievements, the BTCC series introduced the Jack Sears Trophy in 2013 which is awarded to the best new driver at the end of each season.

1938 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Limousine by Thrupp & Maberley (£80,000-120,000)