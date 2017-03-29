Following the Ghost – Expedition of Excellence
This year celebrates the 110th anniversary of an incredible achievement by one very special automobile. To publicise the qualities of their new 40/50hp model in 1907,
Rolls Royce selected one chassis (60551) and clothed it in a Barker & Co body; Managing Director, Claude Johnson decreed this particular car would be silver in colour with green leather seating, whilst the lamps and fittings would be silver plated. He named the car registration AX201 as ‘The Silver Ghost’. This particular vehicle would enter the history books not just for its magnificent appearance but also for the unique records set at the dawn of motoring. In May 1907, the RAC officially observed the start from Bexhill on the south coast to Glasgow, then onto ‘recce’ the proposed route for that years Scottish Six Day Trial; next a return to London.
In June the trip was taken again and following completion of the trial and securing of the gold medal, The Silver Ghost headed south; to establish a new world record of running without voluntary stops, the equivalent of 27 Glasgow to London trips had been made covering 14,371 miles without major breakdown.
Rolls Royce and Bentley’s owners from around the world will gather at the Brooklands Circuit on Wednesday 7th June 2017 to commence a Round Britain Tour covering 18 days and in most cases over 2,000 miles. A double celebration of the marque, as this year is also the Diamond Jubilee of the Rolls Royce Enthusiasts Club; a global organisation with roots dating back to 1950’s Oxford.
Organised by The Silver Ghost Register with around 50 owners taking part, the earliest machine dating from 1907, whilst each decade is represented up until the current model from Goodwood. Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States have entrants shipping their pride and joy to join with club members from across Europe. All being well, The Silver Ghost AX201 will also be present on the 6th June observing the departure from Brooklands and the first leg heading south on to a stop over in Dorset. Devon follows before turning north, taking in Wales then the Lake District. Glasgow will be the stop over on the 15th before the tour returns south at Pitlochry before Edinburgh, across the border, along a western route via Harrogate and into Lincolnshire with the option of the weekends RREC Annual Rally at Burghley House, Stamford, on the 23rd.
The event is not regulated or timed, location details of each evenings first class accommodation is known; each crew will decide their travelling and stopover preferences. With just a handful of spaces left to fill, rapid contact with organisers goes without saying. To find out more about this incredible adventure, contact Andy Courtney at the RREC Silver Ghost Register.
andycourtney@btinternet.com
www.rrec.org.uk