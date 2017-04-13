First TV date for 2017 BHRC
The TV coverage of the opening two rounds of the Mintex MSA British Historic Rally Championship will first be screened on Tuesday 18 April at 9am on Motorsport TV.
The first programme will cover all the action form the Red Kite Stages and Rally North Wales as Nick Elliott and Dave Price took an impressive pair of wins to take the early championship advantage.
While the championship will again feature in regular dedicated programmes on Motorsport TV, an increasing focus is being placed onto on-line content, including mini-features, editorials, previews and swift post-event summaries. This content will be available via social media and YouTube.
Filming and TV production for the BHRC is again being handled by the team at Special Stage and the championship will enjoy dedicated programmes on Motorsport TV. In addition, all programmes are available on YouTube.
Support for coverage of the 2017 Mintex MSA British Historic Rally Championship comes from TV partners Chris Browne Builders, Dunkin’ Donuts, Keighley Transit Centre, Rally and Competition Equipment and Sherwood Engines.
The 2017 Mintex MSA British Historic Rally Championship continues with round three on the Pirelli Carlisle Rally on Saturday 28 April.