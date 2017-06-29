Festival of Speed 2017 – What’s There?
Grant Ford offers a sneak preview on this year’s event in West Sussex
The display outside Goodwood House on the Thursday prior to the year’s Festival wasn’t helped by dull weather but the leaden skies failed to dampen the enthusiasm of those queuing to gain entry. The 2017 Central Feature from Gerry Judah is in celebration of the life and times of Bernie Ecclestone and the circular structure enjoys five race cars from Mr Ecclestone’s past. Whilst not everyone will agree with decisions taken by the man in question there is no doubt this sculpture ticks all the boxes. The cars featured include a Connaught from his driving days plus a Lotus 72 from his management era. The Brabham BT49 covers his time as team owner, followed by a F2001 Ferrari which represents his control of the sports commercial rights. The Mercedes W07 from last season brings the story up to the present. Fifty years of the Cosworth DFV and 70 years of Ferrari ensures plenty of high revving power-plants will be heard across Sussex this weekend. Endurance racing on four wheels is very well represented, whilst two wheels and in particular the Dunlop legacy is prominent in the paddock.
FCA Heritage have supplied some great machines from their stables, the best Italian racers since the 1970s with each marque (Fiat, Lancia, Lancia and Abarth) represented to compliment some earlier Grand Prix machines. Cartier’s Style Et Luxe is really worth a visit with the finest of Rolls Royce sharing the lawn with Ferrari, Maserati and variations on the humble Fiat 500; plus, some of Stanley’s best preserved steam vehicles. With so much to report on from the 2017 FOS, classiccarmag.net will bring images and information across the weekend and although the Thursday is recognised as the quietest of the four days, it has started off really well. The weekend promises much but if you are attending, one tip is if you don’t need to bring a bag it will save time; security is tight with bag searches adding to the delays getting in. The real action starts tomorrow Friday, further reports to follow over the weekend.