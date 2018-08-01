Fast Fords are out in force at CCA’s September Sale
- 80’s Fast Fords are proving incredibly popular at CCA’s September Sale
- Highlights include a rare Tickford Capri, a lightly restored Escort RS1600i, an impressive Mk1 Fiesta XR2 and a very low mileage Focus RS Mk2
- The September Sale will be held at the Warwickshire Event Centre on 15th September
A number of high-quality fast Fords including a rare 1985 Ford Tickford Capri 2.8, a very original 1983 Ford Escort RS1600i and an amazing 1983 Ford Fiesta XR2 Mk.1 are on their way to auction at the CCA September Sale held at the Warwickshire Event Centre on 15th September.
The Tickford Capris were originally built in the Ford factory in Germany, before being shipped to Tickford in the UK to be rebuilt by hand to full Tickford specification. The upgrades included a front mounted turbocharger, rear disc brakes, Bilstein dampers and a limited slip differential. Tickford Capris also came with a unique body kit, giving the car a much more aggressive and purposeful stance.
The 1985 Ford Tickford Capri 2.8 on offer is one of only three Tickford Capris to be painted in Stratos Silver, making this car incredibly rare and a once in a lifetime opportunity. Number 50 of the 88 Tickford Capris built, the car was originally a dealer demonstrator before passing through two owners. It was recently fully recommissioned with a full glass out respray, currently shows just 63,000 miles and is estimated at £26,000 to £30,000.
Developed by Ford of Germany with Group ‘A’ rallying in mind, the 1983 Ford Escort RS1600i coming to the September Sale is a much more serious version of the incredibly popular XR3i. More powerful than the XR3i, the RS1600i comes with a 1.6 litre engine with mechanical injection to deliver 115bhp.
The 1983 model on offer comes in a fantastic shade of Caspian Blue with a superb grey cloth interior. It also comes with its trademark eighties graphics and seven-spoke alloy wheels. Originally supplied in Scotland the Escort RS1600i was recently refreshed after coming out of long term storage, which included a full glass out respray. This eighties hot hatch classic is estimated at £20,000 to £25,000.
“Fords have always been incredibly popular, they define the ‘everyman’ classic and are always at the forefront of our sales,” says Simon Langsdale, classic car specialist at Classic Car Auctions. “The selection on offer at the September Sale is one of our best, with Fords from all eras represented in some way, from the Capris and Escorts of the eighties through the Cosworths of the nineties all the way up to the modern hot hatch icons of today.”
The original pocket rocket, the 1983 Ford Fiesta XR2 Mk.1 came with a 1.6 litre engine which produced only 83bhp but could power the car to 60mph in just 9.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 106mph, quick for the time. The example in the September Sale was originally a demonstrator for Hendy Lennox of Bournemouth before moving on to two private owners. Estimated at £13,000 to £16,000 it presents in its original Caspian Blue with a Grey cloth interior, the little fiesta has been well looked after, covering just 52,000 miles.
For modern fast Ford fans there is a very special one owner 2011 Focus RS Mk2 included in the sale. Amazingly this hot hatch icon has only covered 1,200 miles and has never been used in the rain. Estimated at £30,000 to £35,000 the RS has a number of modifications to improve the already impeccable Focus. Upgrades include a Milltech stainless steel exhaust, H&R springs and JWR 12Oi/Mountune engine modifications meaning it now has 420bhp. Enthusiasts will certainly flock to this unmissable opportunity when it comes to auction at the September Sale.