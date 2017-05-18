Fast Car Festival Returns To Donington Park on Sunday 2nd July 2017
The Fast Car Festival returns to Donington Park on Sunday 2nd
July 2017. The show mixes hypercars and race cars through to hot-hatches and highly modified examples in a static and track display.
For 2017, the show builds on last year’s event with more impressive features including a Motorsport Paddock, 200mph Club and an area supported by the UK’s fastest growing supercar community, Supercar Driver, with both static and on-track displays.
Phil Weeden, Managing Director of the Festival, said: “Last year’s inaugural Fast Car Festival was tremendously well received. So our challenge for this year will be to make it even bigger and better. To that end, we’re excited to see an even greater variety of performance cars of all makes, models and ages. With some stunning feature displays and track action, The Fast Car Festival at Donington is set to become a mecca for any petrolhead.”
Last year’s main attraction, the Aston Martin Vulcan, returns for 2017 and will be out on track with a live demonstration of what it can do around Donington. This will race alongside Nottingham dealership Central Lotus’ Mosler MT900-based GT3 race car and Lotus Evora Le Mans racer.
New for 2017 will be a live stage sponsored by renowned tyre manufacturer Toyo Tires, music will break through the sounds of V8s, V10s and V12s out on track. Also featuring on the Live Stage will be interviews with industry leaders and club organisers, as well as guest appearances. Adjacent to the Live Stage will be Toyo Tires’ own Tyre Challenge, pitting competitors against the clock to see who can change four tyres quickest with 1st
, 2nd
and 3rd
prizes all on offer.
Children’s charity fundraisers Sporting Bears will be supporting the 2017 event offering passenger rides in some of the world’s most sought after supercars with 100% of the donations being made to The Maria Hanson Foundation.
New features sit alongside favourite attractions from the 2016 event including Show & shine, individual display areas, club displays and a retail village.
With a number of partners already on board, show goers will be able to stroll through the trade village picking up products from major brands including Hardrace (official chassis partner), BC Forged Wheels (official wheel partner), KSport (official brake partner), Goodridge (the official brake hose partner) and BC Racing (official suspension partner).
More live action will take part in the pits when Harper Adams University Motorsport Club will undergo a "Live Build" of its Tomcat Rally Defender. The club is made up of students from the University who have huge interest in Motorsport.