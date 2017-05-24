Family Ties revealed as 2017 NEC Classic Show Theme
The theme for this year’s Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show, powered by Discovery, will be ‘Family Ties’. Held at Birmingham’s NEC from Friday 10 to Sunday 12 November, the 240 exhibiting clubs are invited to embrace the theme with their own interpretations.
Acting Show Director Lee Masters explains: “The classic motoring community is one huge family but so is the motoring industry. Manufacturers create various models which are in families, with one model billed as the sister car to another.
“Plus, there’s those cars that have been passed down through families, from generation to generation; the motor your dad taught you to drive in, or the family saloon that took you on your first holiday.
“We also want to explore how a classic car ties people together. The car clubs introduce like-minded enthusiasts and friendships are formed that can have a remarkable impact on people’s lives. Maybe some couples met through their passion for classics; maybe some people were conceived in one!”
“There’s also the unseen ties of a car’s history; From the very first owner to the person currently sitting behind the wheel, and all those that owned the car in between. The car ties these people together and its often a smaller world than we think. The options are endless.”
As ever, this year’s show theme offers the exhibiting clubs a lot of scope and can be as diverse as the collection of marques represented at the NEC season finale.
Over 2,500 amazing classic cars and motorbikes will be on display, spanning over 100 years of motoring heritage, and covering over one million square feet – that’s about 12 football pitches!
Andrew Evanson, Senior Operations Manager at Lancaster Insurance, comments: “The show is one of the highlights of our calendar and we’re really excited about this year’s theme. As a new father, I believe there’s nothing more important than family and think it’s great that we’re celebrating those ties and stories at this year’s show.
“For me, and many others, going around the event stirs up an incredible sense of nostalgia and it’s lovely to see families of all ages enjoying the displays and cars on show, together. Not only that but it’s fantastic to see people passing down their knowledge and expertise and igniting the passion of younger people into our great industry. We’re really excited to see how the theme is interpreted.”
The Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show returns to Birmingham’s NEC from Friday 10 to Sunday 12 November.