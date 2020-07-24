Factors to Consider When Getting Your Next Car

When the time comes for a new vehicle, it can be a stressful process as there are so many options to choose from and it is a lot of money to spend. It can be hard to know where to start when looking for a new car, but when you consider the following factors it should help you to narrow your options and help you to find a vehicle that ticks all of the boxes.

Buy or Lease?

One of the first decisions to make is whether to buy or lease. It will depend on your situation and personality, but if you want to own a car then buying is the best option but if you want more flexibility and the option to drive a new car every few years then leasing from somewhere like ZenAuto is a good idea and also allows you to avoid depreciation.

How Often do You Drive?

Another important consideration to make is how often you drive and what type of journeys you make. If you use the car every day and you are usually driving around a town/city then you might find that something like a small hatchback is a good option, but if you have a family then you would want something larger with more storage like an SUV or large family car.

Are You Eco-Conscious?

A major decision to make in today’s day and age is whether or not you are trying to reduce your environmental impact. More and more motorists are making the switch to an electric vehicle ahead of the proposed 2035 ban on the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles and there are now many different types of electric car and an improving infrastructure which means that now could be a good time to make the switch. While an electric might cost more upfront, you will also find that you will make huge long-term savings so it is a smart financial move to make.

What is Your Budget?

Leading on from this, you will also need to determine how much money you can afford to spend. In addition to the cost of the vehicle itself, you will also need to factor in the running costs which will include fuel, road tax, insurance and maintenance. Keep in mind that you can often arrange finance deals which can make it easier to manage financially. These are the main factors that you should consider when the time comes to find a new vehicle. Answering these questions should help you to identify the best method of ownership along with the best type of car to suit your needs and fit within your budget so that you can start looking for the best option that ticks all of the boxes.