F1 journalist joins 70s Road Sports grid
Formula 1 journalist Ben Anderson will switch back to racing at Silverstone this Saturday (20 October) to field a Porsche 928 in the final round of the Historic Sports Car Club 70s Road Sports Championship.
As Formula 1 editor for Autosport magazine, Anderson is also an accomplished single-seater racer and has raced a variety of historic cars up to the Formula 5000 Trojan of Simon Hadfield. But this weekend he will contest the final round of the 70s Road Sports Championship in the mighty 5-litre Porsche used by Richard Attwood last year to mark the model’s 40th anniversary.
"Opportunities to race Porsches don't come along every day, so I'm honoured to have the chance to race the 928 at the Silverstone Finals meeting,” said Anderson.
“It's even more exciting to race the car Porsche used to celebrate 40 years of this model during 2017, and thus follow in the wheel tracks of Richard Attwood - a true legend of the marque, and sportscar racing generally. HSCC events are always great fun, and I know that John Bradshaw and his team will do a great job preparing and running the car. I hope I can do it some justice on the track."