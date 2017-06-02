Everything you need to know about insuring your classic car
A classic car is a beautiful thing - a timeless vehicle that no doubt draws admiring glances from all those who see it.
To keep it looking at its best, it needs to be loved and cared for, maintained in excellent condition and - above all else - insured properly to protect it against the possibility of damage or theft. Unfortunately for too many owners, classic cars are hot targets for thieves, and this story - of three vehicles being stolen in Derbyshire
- is too commonplace.
So, classic car insurance
is an absolute must, it's non-negotiable. And this type of insurance is different to standard car insurance so you need to carefully check the terms of your policy and ensure you have something more specialist in place.
The general assumption with a classic car is that the vehicle is not going to be used as the owner's main vehicle; in other words, not driven every day of the week. You could possibly use a standard car insurance policy but you may be better advised getting bespoke classic car insurance.
The definition of what qualifies as a classic car can vary. HMRC defines classic cars as models that are at least 15 years old, and with a value of £15,000 upwards - so that rules out your battered old run around - but insurers may have their own categorisation. For an RAC Classic Car Insurance quote, for example, you need to confirm that your car was made before 1990 - so that's 27 years old at least. There may also be limitations on the amount of mileage you cover a year. Anything more than 5,000 miles and the car may be considered your main vehicle, rather than a second car used occasionally at weekends.
It's important to disclose how you use the car as this could have a bearing on the price of your policy. Is it mainly housed in a garage, kept inside and away from the elements, and rarely driven? Is it a weekend car, used for short distances? Do you drive it up and down the country a couple of times a month to take part in classic car shows?
The value of your car should also be detailed. This isn't quite so straightforward as a modern car. It's easy enough to look up the market value of a 2016 Ford Mondeo for example, but a 1967 MGB will probably require an independent examination to establish exactly how much it's worth - and how much it needs to be insured for. Consult an expert; Hagerty Insurance
offer a free valuation online.
Another important factor in setting premium price is where you store your classic car. It's common sense that if the vehicle is kept in the garage, nice and secure, then it will be better protected than if left by the roadside.
Get the right policy in place and your pride and joy classic car will be looked after. Don't forget the cheapest insurance deal isn't always the best deal and that driving a classic car can benefit from other savings. HMRC states
that if the vehicle was 'built or first registered' from January 1 1960 to January 7 1977 you don't need to pay tax, and if it was built or registered before January 1 1960, you don't need to get an MOT either.