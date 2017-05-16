Even Greater JET Propulsion for the Silverstone Classic
Fuel brand JET is increasing its enthusiastic association with the Silverstone Classic, the world’s biggest classic motor racing festival.
Highlighting its proud heritage, JET first became the Official Fuel Partner of the Silverstone Classic in 2014 as an integral part of its 60th
anniversary celebrations. The company was founded in Keadby, Yorkshire as a wholesale fuel supplier in 1954 – a time when fuel cost less than 5p a litre!
Over the past four years, the partnership with the Silverstone Classic has gone from strength-to-strength and this summer will be the strongest yet. Indeed, JET’s ever-increasing role as Official Fuel Partner sees it supporting the unrivalled track action as well as much of the fun-fuelled, family-friendly entertainment on the in-field. What’s more, JET is also offering one lucky individual the opportunity to win an amazing ‘money can’t buy’ VIP experience for all three days at this year’s festival (28-30 July).
Those signing up for the prize draw via the Silverstone Classic website before Friday 2 June will be in with a chance of winning themselves – plus a friend – an incredible opportunity to enjoy the entire event in ultimate five-star style.
The stunning prize includes three nights of luxury accommodation at the neighbouring Whittlebury Hall Hotel, VIP hospitality in the Silverstone Wing, VIP access to the live music concerts, a lap of the famous circuit in a Maserati course car, a special invitation to the Silverstone Auctions sale, a panoramic helicopter trip and a performance driving passenger ride with Jaguar. There could be no more stylish way to relish all that the Classic has to offer. To see the full prize details, go to: www.silverstoneclassic.com
That said, everyone visiting the festival can enjoy what JET has to offer – nowhere more so than on the JET Village Green. Located right at the heart of the event, it’s the perfect place to relax, get a bite to eat or even something to drink from the Classic’s very own pop-up pub, the Scarf & Goggles.
Moreover, there’s Wi-Fi, a big screen to follow the racing, traditional fun fair rides, the ever-popular racing simulators (this year for juniors as well as seniors), rides on the JET Big Wheel, crazy golf, the chance of a selfie with the JET mascot ‘Philup’, plus a plethora of other fun and games to keep all ages amused – all these attractions and much, much more all provided absolutely free with the support of JET.
Whether watching on one of the many big screens or trackside in the free grandstands, visitors will also be able to savour the pair of stand-out JET Super Touring Car Trophy races scheduled for Saturday and Sunday afternoons. For the first time ever, these special showdowns will include two separate grids: the first for the much-loved high-tech super tourers from the nineties, the second for the earlier generation Group A saloon racers, featuring a large number of fire breathing Ford Sierra RS500s.
Adult admission starts at £43 and weekend camping and hospitality upgrades are available. All tickets provide free access to racing paddocks, trackside grandstand seating, live music concerts on both Friday and Saturday evenings featuring the Bootleg Beatles and Tony Hadley formerly of Spandau Ballet, the JET Big Wheel, the multitude of activities and attractions on JET Village Green, air shows and massive car club displays as well as a host of other family-friendly demonstrations and entertainment.
Full ticket details and all the latest news is available on the official website: silverstoneclassic.com and via the event’s social media platforms.