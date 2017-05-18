Entries now officially open for the Roger Albert Clark Rally
Following the announcement of the full route for the 2017 Roger Albert Clark Rally (10-13 November), the event regulations are now published and entries have officially opened.
Due to the runaway success of the event’s entry deposit scheme, all the 120 places originally made available have been reserved and deposits have been placed by a further 13 reserves. However Rally Manager Colin Heppenstall is keen to point out that anyone who has not yet placed a deposit can still enter and is highly probable to get a place on the rally.
“We know that a number of those who have paid deposits will not be able to finally enter the rally for a range of reasons and we expect a drop-out rate of maybe as high as 15-20%,” said Heppenstall. “So I would urge anyone who wants to do the event to go ahead and enter as I believe we will be able to accommodate them.”
To cope with on-going demand, the total entry for the rally has again been extended to a final total of 130 cars and 20 reserves. Due to event logistics and timings, the entry cannot be extended any further. The Roger Albert Clark Rally is one of the few UK events permitted to run more than 120 cars at night.
The confirmed route has been extended to a total of 300 stage miles, but the entry fee remains at £3500. For those who have lodged deposits to secure a place on the entry list, the next deadline is 31 July 2017 when a further payment of £500 is required to confirm the entry.
Those who elect to the pay the full entry fee by 31 July will benefit from a discount of £250 on the £3500 entry fee. In addition, any fully paid entries at 31 July will go into a draw and one entrant will receive a refund of 50% of the fee, which will be a payment of £1625 to be made by 1 September. The first two completed entries received today (18 May) have both paid the full entry fee and have gone straight into the draw for the 50% refund.
In addition, the rally is offering an extended payment plan and depositors can continue to make additional payments of any amount of £100 or more towards their entry fee at any point.
The event regulations are at:
http://racrally.org/roger-albert-clark-rally/regulations
To keep up to date with Roger Albert Clark Rally Motor Club news, you can become a club member for £15 annually. This will give you about 20 newsletters over the year plus lots of other news and membership details are available from the new club web site at www.racrally.org