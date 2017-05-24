Drift Competition and Rally Stars at the Festival of Speed
Following the huge response to the drift stars and their cars at last year’s Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard, more of these lively, smoky and smelly drifters will be returning to
Goodwood from June 29th – July 2nd to thrill and delight the crowds once again, this time with a new twist.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons of the sell-out Festival our visiting drift legends will be judged by a combination of public voting and a speed trap on the first corner of Goodwood
Hillclimb. From the start line cars will be expected to be travelling sideways by the time they reach the first initiation point, reaching maximum drifting speed through the speed trap and
maintaining the drift until the finish line, no doubt with great plumes of tyre smoke.
Of the varied drifting machines to slide up famous Festival of Speed Hillclimb sideways to compete for the title of Goodwood Festival of Speed Drift Champion will be Vaughn Gittin Junior (JR), back by popular demand in his Ford Mustang RTR. The 2010 Formula D Champion will be coming with Monster Energy alongside Steve ‘Baggsy’ Biagioni in his Nissan GT-R. Baggsy has achieved success in King of Europe Drift Pro Series, Drift Allstars PR Series and was Winner of Invitation King of Europe Superfinal.
‘Mad’ Mike Whiddett will be making his fourth appearance at the Festival in his rotary-engined Mazda MX-5 Miata, codenamed RADBUL, burning rubber along with Dean Kearney, 2009 Prodrift European Series Champion in his Dodge Viper and James Deane, Drift Allstars European Champion in 2014, 2015 and 2016, driving his Nissan Silvia.Tags:Goodwood