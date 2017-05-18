DMACK Carlisle Stages to give Smidge nets to marshals
Every marshal on this year’s DMACK Carlisle Stages (Saturday 10 June) will be given a Smidge midge-proof headnet to help cope with the possibility of midges in the forests.
The Roger Albert Clark Motor Club has become a distributor for the highly-effective Smidge, which keeps the midges away from the wearer’s head and face. Every signed-on marshal on the Carlisle Stages will be given a Smidge.
The possibility of midges in the forests in the Newcastleton area in June is high and experts are predicting more midges than ever in 2017 after the warm early spring.
Rally manager Colin Heppenstall said: “If the weather conditions are right, there will be a lot of midges in the forests and so we wanted to do something to make life easier for our marshals.”
DMACK Carlisle Stages will take in 43 stage miles in the Kershope and Newcastleton complexes for contenders in the Ravenol BTRDA Rally Series, the MSA English Rally Championship, the S G Petch Association of North East and Cumbria Car Clubs Stage Rally Championship and the Association of Northern Car Clubs Forest Challenge.
The rally will be based at H&H Auctions in Carlisle. Less than 10 miles of stage will be double-used, thus ensuring the best possible road conditions. The first car will start at 8.01am and be back at the finish at around 3pm on this compact event. Scrutineering and documentation will run from 2pm until 7pm on Friday afternoon.
The route will cover five forest special stages, with a visit to the main service area in the middle of the rally. Management service will be available after all stages. The rally will include two long stages with a spectacular 15-mile stage in Kershope to finish the competitive mileage. None of the stages have been used since the 2016 Carlisle Stages.
The DMACK Carlisle Stages is organised by the Roger Albert Clark Rally Motor Club. Anyone wishing to marshal on the event is asked to contact the event Staffing Officer, Joy Hewson via joyhewson@googlemail.com.