Detroit – A Century Past

1908 The Beginning

Ultra-Efficiency

Finale

Factory Shopping List

With the UK manufacturers proclaiming total 2016 car production the best for 18 years at 1.7 million units, 100 years ago Henry Ford was demanding similar numbers from just one plant. Michigan played host to most of the American auto manufacturers during the early part of the last century, their remnants leaves the city of Detroit with huge empty factories that produced marques long forgotten. In 1904 Henry Ford began work on the Piquette Avenue site after parting ways with The Henry Ford Company which actually became Cadillac.The first Model T was built at Piquette in 1908 and after a further 12k had left the factory gates production was moved a few blocks to the Highland Park facility with 25 times more floor space. The location for these plants wasn’t chosen at random, with the Great Lakes nearby came access to raw materials via ship plus a railway system established by 1901. Although the local transport struggled to cope with the daily influx of auto workers toiling inside plants for Fisher, Packard and Hudson plus many others, road transport offered little option with the main north-south ‘Dixie Highway’ only begun in 1915; the auto producers saw no benefit from this until completion in 1929. Ford’s Highland Park plant set the standard for future plants, known as the Crystal Palace due to the massive windows, it enjoyed floors of reinforced concrete and the first moving assembly line.With an overhead monorail measuring 2 miles, their own powerhouse supplying six levels, occupying 75 acres of floor space. A train would enter one end of the factory so a crane could unload its cargo into giant buckets at the appropriate work stations along the production line. Along 84 distinct areas, the line workers would assemble 3000 parts to build one Model T. In order to produce one new Model T every 24 seconds, mass production required mass employment; Highland’s numbers peaked at 68K in 1924. Constant improvements in working practices meant that the 2 millionth Model T arrived by 1917, then 5 million by 1921 and the 10 millionth arrived in 1924. Compared to 290k Austin Sevens built from 1922 to 1939 or 1.3 million Morris Minors over 24 years just confirms that the Highland Plant and Henry Ford’s philosophy was ultra-efficiency in all aspects. Certainly, many complications were reduced with all body types adapted to a single 100 inch (wheelbase) chassis but this doesn’t explain the Highland Plant’s ability to reduce the build time per car from 12 hours to ninety minutes. Whilst the plant paid three times the average worker wage at $5 per day, they produced the first car for the masses, one that employees could afford (and were expected) to buy. With the honour of being the cheapest transport ever produced, the Briggs & Stratton Flyer was little more than a powered ‘buckboard’ for sale at $150 in 1922 but three years later a new Model T was just $110 more; the equivalent Chevrolet was well over twice the price of the Ford. No doubt Highlands workforce were required to put in a full 8-9 hour shift but the benefits of employment at this plant wasn’t just seen in their pay packets. Prior to the plant the town’s population was 425, once installed it rose to 4,120 by 1910 and within 5 years it reached 27,170 and doubled again over the next decade.Local infrastructure struggled to cope with the thousands of workers, especially the transport system at shift change and when a train strike caused thousands of completed cars to remain at the plant Henry looked for an alternate area for his next factory. The final Model T rolled of the production line at Highland on May 311927 just four days after the 15 millionth chassis had been recorded. The new Model A was now available at the new River Rouge complex and this meant Highland would no longer produce cars, although Ford tractors still left the site until 1973. Ford produced a set of postcards in 1917 that offered an insight into their production capabilities whilst extolling the company’s virtues. Looking back 100 years later, one cannot fail to be impressed with a level of mass production we are unlikely to see again. Grant FordMinimum Production for 1917 at the Highland Park Plant was 700,000 units and based on that figure Ford look to purchase and use; Four cartloads of sparkplugs per month, 310,464 tons of steel, 80,811,500 square feet of rubber for tops, 2,800,000 wheels and tyres, 3,500,000 lamps, 6,209,280 feet of Vanadium steel shafts and gear axles, 2,950,000 feet of exhaust pipe, 3,450,000 of glass, 9,800,000 lbs of steel for magnetos, 3,041,825 lbs of solder, 6,158,000 square feet galvanised steel for petrol tanks. 22 tons of coal per hour running the factories power house plus 29,512,000 cubic feet of gas each day. Hundreds of thousands toured the facility at Highland Park, many postcards to relatives and friends including the Prince of Wales who was presented with the 11 millionth Model T in 1924.