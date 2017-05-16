Countdown Begins To Britain’s Biggest Festival For Classic Fords
Many of the world’s most famous retro Fords will be coming together to fight it out in one of the biggest weekends in the Blue Oval calendar, taking place on Sunday, June 4 – or for those wanting to make a weekend of it, June 3, with live entertainment from famous DJs.
The Classic Ford Show, in association with headline sponsor EBC Brakes, will take place at the globally-renowned Santa Pod drag strip in Podington, Bedfordshire, and will play host to thousands of the best Fords in Britain, from both club exhibitors and individual entrants.
For 2017, the show has a number of new features, including live evening entertainment for those choosing to camp overnight on Saturday June 3, in the form of DJs Pied Piper and MC DT, the sound behind the famous Ayia Nappa hit ‘Do Your Really Like it?’, and a special Ford-themed movie cinema in the Fuelers Bar.
But the biggest draw will be what’s new on the strip. This year, the show will play host to a ‘Face-Off’ competition among the UK’s best Ford-based dragsters. Split over two sessions, one in the morning and one running in the afternoon of June 4, drivers will be invited to set their fastest time, then the two fastest cars will go head to head in the showdown, with the winner being crowned the 2017 Face Off Champion.
Another new drag strip feature for 2017 will be the Burnout Challenge, taking place in Santa Pod’s famous Burnout Box before the start line. The Live Action Arena will host a special burnout competition on the Sunday, featuring a selection of favourite and famous Fords attempting to create as much smoke as possible from their tyres — and even better, it's down to the audience to cheer on who makes the most smoke and is therefore the winner, crowned Burnout Challenge Champion 2017.
Hosted by Classic Ford
and Fast Ford
, two of the most highly-regarded titles on the Ford scene, the show brings together retro Fords of all ages, both standard and modified.
When the strip isn’t being used for competitions, the show will play host to an exclusive Ford-only ‘Run What Ya Brung’ on the drag strip, open to show visitors and their cars. The quarter-mile contest will give guests the chance to pit their own Fords against each other, and drivers will receive a performance printout showing reaction time, terminal speed and the time it took to complete the sprint.
Santa Pod will also be doing a few runs with the strip’s famous FireForce Jet Car. Powered by the engine from a Skycrane helicopter and putting out approximately 10,000bhp and 5,000lbs of thrust, FireForce has the fastest terminal speed of any Jet Car in the world – it’s an impressive beast to look at, and even more awe-inspiring to hear.
It’s not just about the action at the Classic Ford Show, though, and one of the main attractions will be the Classic Ford
stand, sponsored by Burton Power. The stand will feature past, present, and future feature cars, as well as some excellent deals on subscriptions and merchandise.
In addition, there will be individual and club displays, a packed retail village, entrance photography and a Show ‘n’ Shine contest.