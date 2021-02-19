Considerations When Replacing Classic Car Tyres

As the owner of a classic car, you will want to do all that you can to keep your vehilce in the best possible condition. This can be challenging when these cars are getting older and you need to source the right parts, especially when it comes to the tyres. There is no point in spending hours on the car only to put budget wheels on as this will undo all of your hard work and could damage the car.

Replacing Your Tyres

It is recommended that car tyres are changed every 5 or 6 years and you can find the date that your tyres were made with the DOT code, which should be embossed onto the tyre. Speed safety is another important element to consider when sourcing replacement tyres as you need to find tyres which will be able to manage the speed of your car. It might be tempting to drop a speed rating and to simply keep your speed low, but this is not only dangerous but could also cause issues with your insurance if you are ever involved in an accident.

Improve Performance

The tyres affect just about every aspect of the car's performance, so it is an area that you need to get right. When you have a uniform set of the brand that is right for your particular model, it can help to improve the handling, stability and braking of the vehicle. It is true that modern-day budget tyres must go through stringent tests to ensure that they are roadworthy and will be a good choice for a regular automobile, but when it comes to your pride and joy, you will want to make sure that you have high-quality tyres that are specific to your automobile.

Maintenance

Once you have the right tyres for your classic car fitted, it is then important to maintain these especially if you drive it often. This will involve checking the tyres pressure and topping up as and when required, examining for damage (cracks, splits and bulges) and testing the tread depth with a 20p - 1.6mm is the legal minimum but it is recommended that you have at least 3mm. On top of this, it is ideal if you store the car somewhere that is dry, sheltered and out of direct sunlight (this is good for the car in addition to the tyres). Classic car owners will want to do all that they can to look after their prized possession and it is important that you are aware of the importance of putting the right tyres on the car. The tyres that you use have a direct impact on performance, so putting a random set of cheap tyres on will undo all of your hard work and could even damage the car.