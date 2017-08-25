Classic Aston Martin To Tempt Car Restorers At Auction
1973 Aston Martin AM V8 ‘garage find’ for auction with CCA on 23rd September.
Aston Martin enthusiasts will have the chance to buy a manual 1973 Aston Martin AM V8 ‘garage find’ at Classic Car Auctions’ (CCA) upcoming September Sale on 23rd September at the Warwickshire Exhibition Centre.
The high-performance, eight-cylinder, classic Aston Martin is one of just 288 made, mostly with automatic transmission.As with all traditional Aston Martins it was entirely hand-built and is now the perfect candidate for a full restoration.
This right-hand drive example has spent the last nine years stored in a garage. After almost a decade of rest, other than a small amount of recommissioning by its current owner, the car is awaiting a new owner to return it to its former glory.
One of just 288 examples made, the car has been garage stored for nine years and is awaiting restoration completion.
Finished in red, the matching numbers car features twin quartz headlights, mesh grille and black leather interior, which accompanies the car in a number of boxes having been removed for restoration. The car is also accompanied by its original instruction book as well a history file which includes the car’s first ever MoT and documentation up until it was placed on SORN 12 years ago.
With an odometer reading of 82,752 miles, this fantastic opportunity for classic car fans and restorers will be offered on auction day with a sale estimate of £30,000 to £35,000.
“This is a superb example of a ‘garage find’ and a car like this can provide a great return on investment,” explains Gary Dunne, sales manager, CCA. “In any event, if you love restoring cars, a barn or garage find project can be extremely rewarding in itself, regardless of financial considerations. We expect a great deal of interest in this particular car on auction day.”
To find out more about the 1973 Aston Martin AM V8 for sale and the selection of cars on offer at CCA’s September Sale please visit https://www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/aston-martin-amv8
