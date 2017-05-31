Celebrate iconic cars produced by British manufacturers
Visitors are once again invited to celebrate British iconic cars when the British Motor Museum hosts the ‘BMC & Leyland Show’
on Sunday 2 July. The show was launched five years ago to pay tribute to the fantastic vehicles that were produced by the British Motor Corporation, British Leyland, The Rover Group and pre-BMC Group.
With approximately 400 vehicles on display, including cars, commercial and military, the show highlights the enormity of vehicles produced under the BMC marque. From a Mini and Morris Minor through to the big Rover 800’s and the FWD drive Montego’s and Maestro’s and all sizes in between including vans and lorries.
There will be a non Mini Concours event which visitors can enter on the day. In addition there will be the traditional Cowley convoy from BMW Mini Cowley and a Longbridge Convoy from MG Longbridge, both arriving at the British Motor Museum in the morning.
Tom Caren, Show Manager at the British Motor Museum stated “Now in its fifth year this nostalgic show continues to grow in popularity. Aimed at real
enthusiasts, this is a great event to celebrate these fantastic iconic vehicles!”
Vehicle owners advance tickets cost £7 for the driver and 1 passenger of the registered show vehicle and £8 per person for any additional passengers. Ticket prices on the day are £14 Adult, £12 Concession and £9 Children. All tickets include entry to the Museum and Collections Centre. Camping is available on Saturday 1 July. Gift Aid Tickets and other promotional vouchers can be used at this show. *Advance tickets can be purchased up to 12 noon on Friday 1 July.
To find out more about the British Motor Museum please visit the website at www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk
or call 01926 641188.