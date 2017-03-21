Castle-Find Collection To Be Offered at Bonhams SPA Classic Sale

Amongst the 12-strong collection are examples of some of the world’s most iconic classic models, including a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster (€600,000-800,000). The model celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2017, and remains arguably one of the most influential post-war sports cars ever created. It was originally developed as a road-going version of Mercedes’ hugely successful W194 racing car. Losing the ‘gullwing’ doors allowed the roadster to develop in to a truly driveable supercar with improved handling, access and suspension.

1981 Mercedes-Benz 500 SLC Coupé (€20,000-30,000)

1973 Ford Mustang (€10,000-15,000)

1970 Jaguar E-Type 4.2 (€30,000-40,000)

1967 Maserati Series II Quattroporte (€40,000-70,000)

1972 Jaguar E-Type Series 2 V12 (€40,000-70,000)