Car Leasing Explained and Why It is a Great Option
Purchasing a new car can be a very confusing, daunting and stressful process. An automobile is usually the second biggest investment that you make behind buying a house, so it is important that you do what is right for you.
In today’s day and age, not many people are able to purchase a new car outright as the price tag is so high. If this sounds like your current situation, then you might want to consider personal contract leasing. This is a much more affordable way to drive the car of your dreams and it also brings a host of other advantages.
Personal Contract Hire Defined
So, what exactly is personal contract hire? Personal contract hire is where you rent/lease a car for an agreed period of time and pay a fixed monthly cost. Usually, there is a flexible payment structure that is typically between 24 and 60 months. Once the lease period is over, you simply return the car to the dealership.
Financial Benefits
Many motorists find that this is a fantastic way to drive a vehicle and that it makes more sense than purchasing one. Leasing companies speak to manufacturers and finance companies to arrange the best possible deals on all kinds of different cars, so finding a car you love for a great deal should not be too challenging. You then simply pay a fixed sum each month until the agreement comes to an end. This helps to keep costs low and predictable and you do not have to pay a huge sum upfront.
Avoid Selling and Depreciation
Another benefit that personal contract hire brings is that you do not have to worry about selling the vehicle at the end of the agreement. You simply return the vehicle and you can then lease another (and newer!) car. This also means that you avoid the fact that a car’s value drops as soon as it is driven away, so there are no depreciation costs
. If the idea of driving a new car every few years and not having to worry about selling appeals to you then this is certainly a great option.
Other Benefits
In many cases, the leasing company will deliver the car to your door with full manufacturer’s warranty, 1 year roadside assistance (minimum), tax disc throughout the agreement and collection at the end of the leasing period. Leasing companies like Car4Leasing
also can alter prices to suit your needs and add maintenance packages for all inclusive contracts.
Essentially, personal contract hire allows you to drive a new car every few years without the stress of depreciation and selling. You also benefit from fixed monthly repayments over a flexible term, helping you to avoid huge upfront costs and enabling you to manage your finances each month.