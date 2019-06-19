Car Checklist: Top Things to Look for When Buying a Used Car
If you’re looking to invest in a new car, buying a used model can be a great way to save money. However, when it comes to buying used vehicles, there’s also a lot to consider.
It’s definitely a lot riskier buying a used model; particularly if you’re purchasing it from a private seller. So, if you want to ensure you end up with a bargain rather than a nightmare, here you’ll discover some of the top things to look for when buying a used car.
Ensure you’re buying it from a reliable seller
The first thing you’ll need to do is make sure you’re buying a used car from a reliable seller. While private sellers do typically offer the cheapest prices, it’s a lot riskier buying a used car this way. Instead, it’s best to buy through a dealership when searching for used cars ni
.
When you buy through a dealership, you can at least research its reputation. You’ll also have a lot more security if something goes wrong during the transaction.
Consider a car that’s just one year old
When looking for a used car, it’s a good idea to look for one which is around a year old. These are often in like-new condition, yet they’re sold at a much lower price tag. Most new cars have a high depreciation value within the first year, but after that, the depreciation slows down. The only real exceptions to this include brands such as Porsche and Mercedes which tend to hold onto their value over time.
Always check the car over before buying
Above all else, it’s important to make sure you check the car over before buying it. Ideally, you’ll want to take a mechanic with you if you aren’t overly clued up about cars. They will be able to inspect the car inside and out to identify any potential issues. If possible, it’s also worth taking it for a test drive
so you can see how it handles.
There are a lot of things to consider when buying a used car, but the above are three of the most important. The more time you take to research your options, the more likely it is you’ll find a reliable and bargain priced model. Always compare a few different models as this will ensure you choose the best one.