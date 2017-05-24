Buying a Classic and the Important of Speaking to the Dealer
For fans of classic cars, there is nothing better than visiting a showroom and checking out the stock. This is especially true if you are in the market for a classic car, but like any time that you purchase an automobile, it is vital that you take the time to ensure that the vehicle is of a high standard and that you are getting a good deal.
Inspection
Much like you would with a regular vehicle, it is important to give the car a thorough inspection
. This will involve carefully examining the bodywork, tyres and wheels, and checking the interior and that all of the equipment works. You should also pop the hood to look at the engine. You will also want to take the car out for a test drive to ensure that all the gear changes are smooth and that you enjoy driving the vehicle.
Speak to the Dealer
Just as important is to speak to the classic car dealer and listen carefully to what they have to say. This is particularly true when they are speaking about the history of the vehicle as this is the clearest indicator as to whether or not there are any underlying issues. But how do they know the entire history of the vehicle? This will be through an MOT data check carried out by a company like cap hpi
. They will have these checks carried out before purchasing the classic car to ensure that it is a wise investment.
What these Checks Show
It is essential that these checks are carried out and you may even want to carry one out yourself just for your own peace of mind. In addition to confirming that the car has a valid MOT and knowing when this expires, it will also uncover a deep history which will indicate any faults with the vehicle. This could include a reoccurring fault, accident damage, outstanding finance and plenty more.
Documentation
In addition to checking the car over and speaking to the classic car dealer about the vehicle and its history, it is also important to look through the accompanying documentation. Again, this will highlight any previous issues through the service history.
You cannot beat looking at classic cars but, like with any vehicle, you must be careful when shopping for one. Classic car dealers always know the history of the automobile like the back of their hand, so spend some time speaking to them and asking any questions that you can think of. This is one of the best ways to identify the best classic cars and which ones to avoid.