BTCC Champion’s Aston Martin DB6 For Auction At Silverstone
A stunning and very rare 1971 Aston Martin DB6 MKII Vantage Saloon belonging to touring car driver, commentator and TV personality, John Cleland, will be offered at auction at Silverstone Auctions’ May Sale at Silverstone circuit.
As one of only 34 examples made, this original right-hand drive, matching engine and chassis numbers, factory built Vantage DB6 MKII manual has been exceptionally well maintained and improved by Aston Martin specialists throughout its life.
The DB6 has been routinely serviced and meticulously maintained and is offered at a sale estimate of £325,000 to £375,000 at auction
Chassis 4286/R was delivered and first registered to A & B Cars Ltd, the supplying dealer, on 3rd March 1971, finished in Dubonnet Rosso with a Tan leather interior, as it is today, with its distinguishable flared wheel arches, DBS wheels, gleaming chrome work and six cylinder engine with triple Webers.
The car passed through three owners in the UK up until 1974 when it was exported to South Australia. Fourteen years later it was brought back to the UK by well-known car collector, Peter Rae.
After another two UK owners, in 2012 it was acquired by John Cleland, Dealer Principal and owner of Clelands Volvo on the Scottish Borders. Better known as a hugely successful touring car driver (he was BTCC Champion 1989 and 1995), classic car racer, commentator and television personality, Cleland purchased the car to add to his private collection and has enjoyed driving it for the last five years.
He used the DB6 for special days out, covering only a few miles during those years, entrusting the car’s maintenance to his own team of talented auto-engineers.
Owned by a long line of known collectors and fastidious keepers, the DB6 has been routinely serviced and meticulously maintained, including an engine out refresh, engine bay rewiring and tidying, engine decarbonisation and conversion to 'unleaded', as well as a new clutch and flywheel, all carried out by Aston Engineering over the last 17 years.
Today the car presents in excellent condition with the paintwork retaining a deep shine and with a gently patinatedinterior. With the odometer currently reading just 36,924 miles (unwarranted), it will be offered at a sale estimate of £325,000 to £375,000 at auction.
“This stunning DB6 is possibly the best factory Mark II Vantage a buyer can find. The bodywork is in truly excellent condition with some of the best and most consistent shut lines we have ever seen on a hand-built Aston,” explains Nick Whale, managing director at Silverstone Auctions.
“Whilst this beautiful example would make an impressive addition to any international collection, and would surely be welcome at the most prestigious classic car events throughout the world, we can't help feeling that its best years are still ahead. As one of only a very few factory built DB6 MKII Vantage manuals, it offers a very unique opportunity for Aston Martin aficionados” concludes Nick.
The accompanying history file includes various letter and invoices as well as driving diaries kept by a previous owner toindividually record miles travelled.
To find out more about the 1971 Aston Martin DB6 MKII Vantage Saloon and Silverstone Auctions’ May Sale please visit https://www.silverstoneauctions.com/1971-aston-martin-db6-mkii-vantage-saloon
