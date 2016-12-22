British Motor Museum challenges visitors to build a car in just 9 days!

The British Motor Museum is throwing down a challenge to visitors during February half term – to help build a life size Mini out of LEGO® bricks! This challenge is part of the Museum’s ‘BRICK WEEK’, which runs from 18 – 26 February, and is just one of a week full of automotive themed brick building challenges!

Museum visitors will have the opportunity to complete their own LEGO brick section (4 bricks by 4 bricks) which they will then hand over to professional model builders to assemble into the LEGO brick Mini. The challenge is to see if together, they can build it in the 9 days of half term.

Other activities on offer include a LEGO Minifigure® trail around the Museum, a 25 Brick Challenge – making your own British car with just 25 bricks and 4 wheels and for those aged under 5 years there is fun with foam bricks.

Emma Rawlinson, Family Learning Officer at the British Motor Museum said “We’re very excited about ‘BRICK WEEK’. The opportunity to build a life size Mini out of LEGO® bricks is a unique opportunity for visitors. We hope to record it all on time lapse, so that we can look back over the nine days to see how the Mini comes together. We are calling for all LEGO and Mini fans to come and be part of this unique challenge!”.

All half term family activities are included in Museum entry. Fees: Adults £14, Children £9 (5-16 years) under 5’s free, Concessions £12 & Family £39 (2 adults & up to 3 children). Buy one day and get 12 months free if you Gift Aid your entrance. Family tours of the Museum with costumed explainers and tours of the Collections Centre are also included and can be booked on arrival.

To find out more information please visit the website at www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk or call 01926 641188.