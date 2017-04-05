Brightwells of Leominster to host Roger Albert Clark Rally
The 2017 Roger Albert Clark Rally will be based at Brightwells in Leominster for pre-event documentation and scrutineering as well as service at the end of the event’s inaugural Welsh leg.
The expansive facilities at Brightwells on the outskirts of the Herefordshire town will be the base for all pre-event activities on Thursday 9 November and will then host the rally as cars are serviced at the end of the opening leg on Friday 10 November.
Brightwells have extensive links with the classic car market as a leading auction house within a business first started in 1846. As well as classic cars, auctions for 4x4s, cars, vans, plant, machinery, fine art and antiques are all part of the business mix at the company’s impressive Easter Court facility.
The Roger Albert Clark Rally Motor Club Ltd has arranged the most extensive and far-reaching route in the event’s history, starting with over 40 stage miles in Wales on Friday (10 November). The competing cars will return to Brightwells in the late afternoon of Friday for a main service halt before the entire event moves north.
Rally manager Colin Heppenstall said he was delighted to confirm a partnership with Brightwells. “The facilities at Leominster are perfect for all the pre-event scrutineering and documentation,” said Heppenstall. “The location right next to the main A49 trunk road is ideal and we are very grateful to everyone at Brightwells for their enthusiastic support of the event.”
The influx of competitors, service crews, officials and spectators is expected to inject more than £100,000 into the local economy at a time of year when tourist trade is limited. Hotels in Leominster, Ludlow, Hereford and Worcester are all expected to get a boost in bookings while traders in the town of Leominster will also benefit significantly from the rally. Some overseas crews and event officials will arrive in the area during Wednesday 8 November.
Richard Binnersley, Joint Managing Director of Brightwells, said: “Brightwells is hugely excited to be asked to host the start of this year’s Roger Albert Clark Rally. We have plenty of room and covered area for the competitors and cars, with a cracking little cafe to service the hungry drivers, support crews and spectators, and it's not far from our front door straight into the demanding tracks of the Welsh forests. With the November weather likely to throw in a few challenges and the expected coverage by TV, radio and press, this is going to be a great spectacle to watch and be involved in.”
To keep up to date with Roger Albert Clark Rally Motor Club news, you can become a club member for £15 annually. This will give you about 20 newsletters over the year plus lots of other news and membership details are available from the new club web site at www.racrally.org
For more details about Brightwells, please visit www.brightwells.com
The next Leominster auctions of particular interest to the classic car market are as follows:
Thursday 20 April from 12 noon: modern classics
Wednesday 17 May from 12 noon: classic and vintage