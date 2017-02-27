Bovington Start For Fuchs R.A.C. Historic Asphalt Championship
The 2017 Fuchs Lubricants R.A.C. Historic Asphalt Rally Championship will start this weekend (4/5 March) on the Bovington Stages with an excellent field of 15 cars on the entry list.
The high-quality historic entry will gather in Dorset for the event that covers 80 stage miles over six stages each day. The fast and open special stages will provide the ideal starting point for the championship season.
The Fuchs Lubricants R.A.C. Historic Asphalt Rally Championship is organised by the Roger Albert Clark Rally Motor Club and is a dedicated asphalt championship for all categories of historic stage rally cars. The superbly varied Bovington historic entry includes 11 models of car.
Heading the historic field away will be the stunning BMW M3 of Roger Moran and Paul Morris and they will be chased by the very rapid Ford Escort Mk2s of title contenders Neil Williams/John Morgan and Jerry Bailey/Graham Lacey. More quick Escort Mk2s are entered for brothers Simon and Alister Crook and Barry Stevenson-Wheeler/John Pickavance.
Heading Category 2 is the Escort Mk1 of Graham Muter/Colin Watson and the Datsun 240Z of Graham Patten/Pauline Hale, while an excellent Category 1 entry is capped by the Porsche 911 of welcome championship newcomers Dessie Nutt and Geraldine McBride. The new for 2017 205 Cup has the Peugeot 205GTi of Christian Prynne/Raymond Davies.
Please note that the Bovington Stages is a non-spectator event. It is organised by Bournemouth and District Car Club: www.bdcc.org.uk
