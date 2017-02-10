Bonhams Sets A Roaring Pace For European Sale Season
Bonhams, the international auction house, took over the magnificent Grand Palais to showcase and auction an enviable selection of their finest motorcars, motorcycles and automobilia at their Grandes Marques du Monde sale yesterday, 9th February.
The star of the show was undoubtedly the 1935 Aston Martin Ulster ‘CML 719’
, which drew countless admirers during both the preview and the sale. With an outstanding provenance and racing history including a 5th place in its class at the 1935 Le Mans 24H, it is of little surprise that it well exceeded its estimate to achieve the astonishing sum of €2,012,500
after an intense exchange between four bidders in the sale room which lasted several minutes. A round of applause broke out in the audience when the hammer finally came down.
British cars performed consistently well across the sale, with the second most valuable lot realising €1,070,100
. The 1957 Bentley S1 Continental
, one of a mere 31 built and previously owned by the shipping magnate George Embiricos,caught the eye of several bidders both online and in the Grand Palais. Bidding starting quickly but settled in to a lengthy and determined exchange between two bidders, eventually realising over a million euros.
The eternally glamorous 1966 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL ‘Gullwing’ Coupé
demonstrated that its iconic looks and unmatched German engineering have stood the test of time when it became one of three cars selling over the million euro mark on the day. A swift exchange between two keen bidders eventually culminated in a price of €1,017,266
Another German offering to achieve a Top 10 position was the 1929 Maybach SW-36 Spezial Cabriolet
which achieved a respectable €673,350
. Following closely behind was the beautifully original and charming ‘getaway car’ in the shape of a 1923 Bugatti Type 27 Brescia Torpedo
which realised €506,600
The perpetually popular Italian marque, Ferrari, did not fail to perform. The 1959 Ferrari 250 GT ‘Series 1’ coupé
sold to a buyer in the cavernous saleroom for €437,600
whilst the 1966 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 ‘Series 2’
sold online for €276,600.
Tags:Bonhams Classic Car Auction
, Classic car auction
, Classic Cars