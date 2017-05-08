Bonhams Sale Sets Pulses Racing
On 21 May, Bonhams will return to Belgium for their 4th sale at the formidable Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. As befits a location of such sporting significance, Bonhams will offer an exemplary range of serious racing cars and related vehicles, ranging from a Grand Prix-winning Formula 1 machine to an original Volkswagen T2 Transporter.
Leading the sale is The Ex-Michael Schumacher, Nelson Piquet, Roberto Moreno, Canadian Grand Prix-winning,1991 3.5-litre BENETTON-COSWORTH FORD B191 (€750,000-950,000). The car was introduced for the third GP of the 1991 season, and made its debut at San Marino with Roberto Moreno at the wheel. He was replaced by Nelson Piquet, three-time World Drivers’ Champion, who drove the car to victory at Montréal. The car later finished 5th in the British GP and 8th in France before it was handed over to Schumacher for the last two races of the season, in Japan and Australia. Presented in excellent running order, this is an opportunity to own a genuine, ‘on the button’ Grand Prix-winning car driven by two of the greatest drivers ever to have taken to the tarmac.
Returning to the circuit for the first time since the 1986 Grand Prix season is one of the great supporting-cast Formula 1 cars of the 1980s, the 1986 Osella-Alfa Romeo FA1G Formula 1 Racing Single-Seater (€90,000-120,000). It was campaigned by Piercarlo Ghinzani, European Formula 3 Champion and highly-respected driver of no fewer than 77 Formula 1 Grand Prix races. Ghinzani privately maintained a number of the cars that he drove during his varied career, and this 1.5-litre turbocharged machine is a highly original and ‘on the button’ example with extensive in-period race history including outings at the legendary Circuit de Spa Francorchamps. The Osella, which is powered by an Alfa Romeo T890 V8 engine with a displacement of 1,497cc, was preserved and unused under Ghinzani’s custodianship until 2015. The current vendor restored the car to its current condition, a process which included the overhaul of the braking system and turbochargers. This represents a rare and exciting addition to any serious Formula 1 or Alfa Romeo collection.
A second Alfa Romeo with a significant competition history is the Ex-Autodelta 1969 Alfa Romeo GTA 1300 Junior (€290,000-340,000). An official works vehicle, its first race was the 1969 Tour de Corse in the capable hands of Enrico Pinto. And so began a racing history too long to detail here, but with highlights including 1st in class at 1971 ADAC-6h-Rennen Nürburgring, 1st in class at 1971 2x6h Circuit Paul Ricard and 2nd overall at 1972 GP Brno 2h. In the hands of the current vendor since 2012, the vehicle has been thoroughly refurbished including an engine overhaul and restoration of the gearbox and electrics. Raced in period at Spa and across the most celebrated circuits in Europe, this is a seriously rare opportunity to acquire a class-winning piece of competition history, ready to be driven in anger once again.
When, after much deliberation, the FIA eventually agreed on its new formula for 1976, the creation of the Group 5 (extensively modified) category gave Porsche the opportunity to let its imagination and engineering expertise shine through. A stream of exotic prototypes with the very briefest of connections to the production 911 came to the fore, such as the 1979/1981 Porsche 911 Type 935 dp35 Group 5 Competition Coupé (€400,000-500,000). One of only three built by dp motorsport, this staggeringly rare competition model has competed extensively in Scandinavia, and is believed to have competed in the 1999/2000 Swedish GTR Championship. Accompanied by a DMSB-Wagenpass attesting that this is a genuine Group 5 car, this machine will undoubtedly be a serious contender on the classic race track.
Another competitor from the Stuttgart marque is a 1976 Porsche 934/5 Kremer Group 4 Competition Coupé (€320,000-400,000), originally owned by the famous Porsche racing stable, Kremer of Cologne. Only three races are recorded in its original ONS-Wagenpass, including the international ADAC-Eifelrennen at the Nürburgring on 1st May 1977. The Porsche is then believed to have been laid up and unused until 2006. Finished in the evocative Martini racing livery, this is a fascinating and highly eligible purchase for the keen historic racer.
Hailed by Autocar as ‘the best sports car since the 246 GT Dino,’ the 1996 Ferrari F355 Challenge Coupé (€150,000-200,000) was certainly a landmark car for the Maranello marque. Introduced in 1995 for the ‘Ferrari Challenge,’ a one-make race series, Ferrari made a kit of racing parts available which could be either retrospectively fitted or installed directly at the factory. This example is believed to be one of the latter and is presented in 100% original condition. The vehicle was raced in the Ferrari Challenge Europa Pirelli Trophy championship in 1996-1998 for the Garage Francorchamps team.
Favoured by legends of the track such as Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart, Jochen Rindt and Stirling Moss, the Lotus Elan 26R was a capable circuit racer, to say the least. Offered here is an original 1965 Lotus Elan Series 2 roadster that has been converted to 26R specification for historic racing (€75,000-100,000). Rebuilt in 2009-2010 to full FIA specification (homologation has been obtained and is valid until 2026), the car has proved highly competitive, finishing 4th in the 2011 Spa Summer Classic. ‘On the button' and ready to race, this car is eligible for a vast array of events including Le Mans Classic, Tour Auto and Spa 6 Hours.
The 1971 Ford Capri RS2600 Lightweight Competition Coupé (€80,000-120,000) is one of the most sought-after post-war Fords. Built at Ford’s competitions department in Cologne, this particular example is an original works ‘plastic’ lightweight version. Originally purchased by French Formula 3 champion, Franćois Mazet, this Capri has participated in Tour Auto on four occasions, achieving 2nd place in Group G in 2009, and is eligible for the 2018 Le Mans Classic.
The Volvo Amazon was a safety revolution at the time of its release, being the first car to feature modern seatbelts as standard. However, this example shakes off all remnants of its staid image as it was prepared as a Group 2 rally car by the Volvo competitions department. The 1969 Volvo Amazon 122S Group 2 Rally Car (€25,000-35,000) has competed in several Swedish national rallies, on one occasion finishing just moments behind Stig Blomqvist. Recommissioned in 2016 to full Group 2 specification, this Amazon is meticulously documented and will afford the new owner the prospect of competitive entry in to historic rally events such as Rallye Monte Carlo Historique or Tour Auto.