Bonhams Celebrates 25 Years With £10m Classic Car Sale

BONHAMS CELEBRATES 25 YEARS AT FESTIVAL OF SPEED WITH CLASSIC CAR £10M SALE

The 1973 Porsche 911 RS Lightweight Carrera sold for £830,300

1962 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster achieved £897,500

1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 ‘Daytona’ Berlinetta achieved £539,100

The ex-Col. Sorel, Col. Giles and David Scott-Moncrieff 1930 Bugatti Type 46 5.3 litre Weymann Sportsman’s Saloon achieved £281,500

1936 Alfa Romeo 6C 2300 Supercharged Special realised £253,500

1973 Iso Grifo 5.8-Litre Series II Coupé sold for £208,700 to a telephone bidder

James Knight, Group Motoring Director and the auctioneer for the sale commented: ‘We were delighted to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our Festival of Speed sale with such a fantastic range of motor cars. The results once again reflect the appetite for special motor cars, whether it be based on condition, originality, rarity, or provenance - or a combination of all of these. On some lots I felt like an umpire as the bidders rallied their bids back and forth with pace and commitment. We sold motor cars to Australia, Japan, the Americas, Continental Europe and the home nations. The overall total of more thanis a fantastic way to bring the UK auction season to a close, and we focus now on accepting entries for our September Sales at Beaulieu and the Goodwood Revival Meeting.’ Other highlights included: