BHRC Red Kite award winners announced
The special award winners from the opening round of the 2017 Mintex MSA British Historic Rally Championship, the Red Kite Stages (Sunday 19 February) have been announced.
David Hopkins and Tony Vart collected the award for the ‘Best Improvement on Seeding’, which is a set of axle brake pads from Mintex. They had a great run in their 1600cc Sunbeam Talbot to win class D2 as they finally overcame engine dramas that have dogged their progress for 18 months.
The ‘Spirit of the Rally’ product award from Fuchs Lubricants went to Ben Friend, Cliffy Simmons and their team after a tremendous effort to get their new car ready for its debut rally. They had a scare when the throttle stuck open as they prepared to leave first service, but the Frank Richer team soon had the problem sorted and the car ran faultlessly otherwise.
Finally, Eliot Retallick won the ‘Hard Charger’ award of a 20-litre jerry can from Green Valley Industrial Supplies. He took his Hillman Avenger to overall Category 2 victory after a day-long battle with the similar car of Andrew Stokes.
A brief film report of the historic action from the Red Kite Stages is now available: https://www.facebook.com/MSABHRC/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel